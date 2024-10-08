Hiking with your Dog: 101

Chloe the Bernese Mountain Dog atop Pack Monadnock|Photo by Sandra McCarthy Photography

Get out and Hike with your Dog!

Hiking is a great way for you to build a relationship with your dog and get some exercise. It’s also an activity that is inexpensive and accessible for most people and dogs.

Not sure how to get started? Here are some beginner tips and tricks:

Before deciding on any hike, be sure to assess both your own and your dog’s abilities. While your dog may be capable of long, difficult hikes, are you? If it’s been awhile or if you have never hiked, I suggest starting with something simple, short and flat. While distance is always a consideration, so is elevation. 2 flat miles is NOT the same as 2 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation. I suggest starting slow and adding mileage over time as well as elevation.

On leash? Off leash? This can be a touchy subject for many. Does the place you are hiking allow dogs to be off leash? Be sure to know the rules at your location and follow them! Most in town trails require leashed dogs while some trails in more rural areas may allow for off leash dogs. If you’re going to be off leash, be sure your dog has good recall. There are many distractions on hikes including other hikers, other dogs and wildlife. Be respectful of other hikers by keeping your dog under control and moving off trail when passing others. Not everyone loves dogs (who are those people? LOL). Other hiker’s often have their own dogs who may not be so friendly, so be sure you have your dog under your control to avoid any negative interactions. In addition to people and other dogs, you may also encounter a number of wild animals, including porcupine, birds, moose, deer. Do you know what your dog will do if they encounter one? It’s no fun having your dog disappear into the woods after a moose. If your dog doesn’t have 100% recall or isn’t good around other dogs, a leash is the way to go for safety.

Always bring water and snacks for both you and your dog. While there may be water sources on the trail, you can’t always rely on it being available or clean. Hiking requires energy! There are plenty of small packs/dog treat pouches that are reasonably priced to carry your snacks.

Are you prepared for an injury? You may want to consider a product like Mountain Dogwear’s Pack a Paw which gives you the peace of mind if you have to carry your dog out in a bad situation. Search and Rescue units are not established to rescue dogs; you need to be able to self rescue your dog if necessary. First aid items like a gauze bandage roll, scissors, and tweezers are also a necessity. Dog boots are also a must have. Some dogs has very sensitive feet and can tear a paw pad on the sharp granite rocks of NH. Dog boots can make it so they can walk out on their own.

Always check the weather before heading out. While it may be nice in the valley, a change in elevation can make a huge difference in temperature and wind. There are several resources available to check the weather on higher summits. I rely on the Higher summits forecast.

Other considerations and Resources

You may want to consider getting your dog his own backpack, so he can carry his own water and snacks. Make sure to test this out at home beforehand for fit.

I put a bear bell on my dog to hopefully keep the wildlife away and it helps me know where my dog is at all times when off leash.

Be sure to clean up after your dog and carry it out!

Feel free to comment below if you have questions or comments about this post.

Here are some facebook dog/hiking groups to ask questions or get hike location suggestions:

Happy Trail dogs

Hiking the white mtn 48 4k and 52 wav with a canine companion

Hiking with dogs in New England

Hiking with dogs

Dogs on trails

Tuckerman the Australian Shepherd hiking the trails at Lake Massabesic|Photo by Sandra McCarthy Photography

With the weather being cooler and some lovely foliage starting to appear, I hope you’ll get out with you and your dog to enjoy a hike.

Upcoming Dog Events

Oct 12, 13- GLKC FastCat event at American k9 country-Amherst NH

Oct 19-Pets Plus Howl-o-ween event-Pets Plus Londonderry NH

Oct 19-Halloween Spooktacular-Woofmeow- Derry Nh

Oct 20-Corn Maze and Halloween Pawty-Golden Dog Adventure Co- Hopkinton NH

Oct 27- Halloween Paw-rade – NHSPCA-Stratham NH

Sandra McCarthy Photography is an award winning and published New Hampshire pet photographer (Dog, cats and horses and their people) serving central and southern New Hampshire (NH) including Manchester, Salem, Nashua, Concord and surrounding areas. Willing to travel! I offer both portrait and action photography. She can be reached at sandramccarthy@comcast.net