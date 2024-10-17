History buffs, unite: NH State Archives to hold open house on Oct. 24

President Joe Biden, right, and many other candidates have used the historic desk of Stephen Bullock when they come to NH to get on the ballot. You can see this desk and other artifacts at on Oct. 24 during a tour of the archives.

New Hampshire State Archives to Celebrate American Archives Month with Open House and Talk on the Origins of the Secret Ballot, and New Hampshire’s Role in Its Use

Systems Analyst Kurt Hyde will discuss the history of election equipment and the first uses of the secret ballot in New Hampshire.

CONCORD, NH – In celebration of American Archives Month, Secretary of State David Scanlan and State Archivist Ashley Miller will host an open house at the State Archives on October 24 at 12:00 p.m., followed by a talk on the origins of the secret ballot in New Hampshire at 2 p.m. with former Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Mr. Kurt Hyde, a former Systems Analysis instructor at Revier College in Nashua.

WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: New Hampshire State Archives

9 Ratification Way (formerly 71 South Fruit Street)

Concord, NH 03301

Members of the public and media are highly encouraged to attend both events.

State Archives Open House

October 24, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

State Archivist Ashley Miller will showcase some of New Hampshire’s most intriguing historical records during a public open house from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the State Archives. Attendees will have the opportunity to look at several records and artifacts related to elections, including the first secret ballots from 1892, a house journal entry on the first woman to run for governor, and foundational documents that helped form the Granite State. Ms. Miller will be available to answer questions and explain the fascinating origins of New Hampshire’s treasured historical records.

“The Secret Ballot and New Hampshire’s Role in Establishing it”

October 24, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Secretary Scanlan will host a discussion about the origins of the secret ballot and ballot counting devices in New Hampshire with former Secretary Bill Gardner and Kurt Hyde, formerly of Rivier College in Nashua. Mr. Hyde was an original advocate of the “paper trail’ movement in electronic voting equipment to ensure voter confidence and integrity. Mr. Hyde worked with Secretary Gardner, assisting State Representatives Leona Dykstra and Leo Pepino of Manchester, both sponsors of HB 1498 in 1994, which became the first paper trail law enacted in the United States.

Mr. Hyde has worked as a ballot counter in Weare and a moderator, among other positions. He is also a collector of antique election equipment and plans to showcase some of New Hampshire’s historical ballot boxes at the event.