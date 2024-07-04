Hit-and-run driver sought after man on bike, 71, knocked down and left with head injury

Manchester police are circulating this photo – a newer model black Nissan with veteran license plates, in connection with a hit-and-run accident on July 3, 2024.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened July 3 in in the area of Central and Union streets.

According to a police narrative, at about 3:45 p.m., Manchester Police received a report of an accident involving a car and bicycle. Arriving officers located a 71-year-old man lying on the pavement on Central Street suffering from a serious head injury. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they had seen a black vehicle collide with the bicycle in the intersection. It was reported that the car looked to be a newer model black Nissan Rogue with veteran plates. The vehicle did not stop, and continued to drive east on Central Street.

Anyone with information about this accident should call the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711. 

Police officer at the scene of a hit-and-run that left a 71-year-old man with a serious head injury. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

