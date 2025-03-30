Hollywood Hits- Symphony NH guest conductor Herb Smith

Hollywood Hits- Symphony NH with guest conductor Herb Smith.

Sunday weather is expected to be cold, wet, rainy and slick in places. Cheer yourself up with a fun concert at Concord’s Capitol Center for the Arts. 3pm Sunday March 31st.

Here’s the view from the first of two installments of Symphony New Hampshire’s Hollywood Hits.

A very personable Herb Smith shared stories between some of the Hollywood Hits performed by Symphony NH. Photo | Keith Spiro

Conductor Herb Smith is widely known in both the classical and jazz worlds. He described preparing the program akin to revisiting his childhood. All of those storied heroes were there.

With 52 musicians on stage, the music was rich and deep with a full orchestral sound. Arranger Jeff Tyzik is a friend of Smith so pieces like The Pink Panther by Henry Mancini, the Best of James Bond movie themes, A great western suite (The Magnificent Seven, How the West was Won, Silverado, Dances with Wolves) and the finale – The Big Movie Suite (Gone with the Wind, Ben Hur, Dr. Zhivago, Lawrence of Arabia and Rocky) got some personal background stories.

Guest Principal Alto/Tenor Saxophonist Andy Wilds had several opportunities to shine. Photo | Keith Spiro

Just as powerful, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Pink Panther, Superman March, Star Trek were also among the standouts of the pieces performed. Composer John Williams figures prominently in the repertoire and Smith delightfully describes Williams as the man “who can take a movie and turn it into music.” Hollywood movies and John Williams are a fine pairing any day of the week.

The full Symphonic Sound of the Granite State performing Hollywood Hits. Photo | Keith Spiro

And the concert is all Hollywood, along with some background surprises from Smith about the origin of the Colonel Bogey March from the movie Bridge on the River Kwai (you get to play a role in this) and the entrance of his ever present friend – his trumpet – which made a guest appearance to the delight of all.

Smith is a serious jazz musician, a trumpet player and personable conductor. He has great audience appeal, a fun sense of humor and makes clear that while many of the pieces are about love, it is “love of music” that is one of the things closest to his heart.

Not many conductors can suddenly produce an instrument and join in. Photo | Keith Spiro

He called Symphony NH “a wonderful orchestra” and applauded the orchestra right along with the audience.

If you’re reading this on Sunday – consider this bright and cheerful opportunity to hum along with the music. You may not remember the movies but you’ll surely know the tunes.

Hollywood Hits Playlist



a Schirmer Theatrical/Greenberg Artists co-production



RAIDERS MARCH, by John Williams

from the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark

THE PINK PANTHER, by Henry Mancini, arranged by Jeff Tyzik

from the 1963 film

The Pink Panther

MOON RIVER, by Henry Mancini

from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s

PETER GUNN, by Henry Mancini

from the 1958-61 TV series Peter Gunn

COLONEL BOGEY MARCH, by

Kenneth Alford, orchestrated by Clark McAlister

from the 1958 film Bridge on the River Kwai



TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, by Elmer Bernstein, edited by Patrick Russ

from the 1963 film To Kill a Mockingbird



THE BEST OF BOND, arranged by Jeff Tyzik

includes music from the films

Dr. No (1962), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977),

Live and Let Die (1973),

For Your Eyes Only (1981) and Thunderball (1965)

Intermission

SUPERMAN MARCH, by John Williams

from the 1978 film Superman

GREAT WESTERNS SUITE, arranged by Jeff Tyzik

from the films The Magnificent Seven (1960),

How the West Was Won (1962),

Silverado (1985) and Dances With Wolves (1990)

STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS SUITE, by Michael Giacchino

from the 2013 film Star Trek: Into Darkness

OUT OF AFRICA– MAIN TITLE, John Barry, arranged by Nic Raine

from the 1985 film Out of Africa

THE BIG MOVIE SUITE, arranged by Jeff Tyzik

from the films Gone With the Wind (1939),

Ben Hur (1959), Laura (1944), Dr. Zhivago (1965),

Lawrence of Arabia (1962), The Way We Were (1973) and

Rocky (1976)

ALL ARRANGEMENTS LICENSED OR PURCHASED BY SCHIRMER THEATRICAL, LLC