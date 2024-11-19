Home Instead’s ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign launches

As the community enters the season of giving, Home Instead is calling on New Hampshire residents to help brighten the holidays for older adults who may be feeling isolated or alone. Through the beloved Be a Santa to a Senior program, local community members can spread joy by giving a special holiday gift to seniors who might otherwise go without.

“A simple, thoughtful gift can bring immense happiness to an older adult who may not have family around to celebrate with,” said Caitlin Cawley, Director of Community Engagement of the Home Instead office in Central NH. Be a Santa to a Senior is about more than presents—it’s about showing care, love, and letting these individuals know they are not forgotten.”

Last year, over 300 older adults in Central NH received gifts thanks to the incredible support of the community. This year, we hope to make the holidays brighter for even more seniors in the Central NH area.

The program celebrates its 19th year in our area, continuing its tradition of spreading cheer to those who need it most.

How to Get Involved:

Community members can participate by visiting Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays located at participating locations around the area. Each tree will feature ornaments with the gift ideas for older adults. Shoppers can select an ornament, purchase a senior appropriate gift, and return it in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available from 11/15/24 to 12/12/24 and gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior® trees can be found at the following locations:

• Planet Fitness: 89 Fort Eddy Rd. Concord, NH 03301

• State Farm, Tony Capraro III: 510 Kelley St. Manchester, NH 03102

• St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral: 650 Hanover St. Manchester, NH 03103

• Chalifour’s: 46 Elm St. Manchester, NH 03101

• Franklin Savings Bank: 585 Mast Rd. Manchester, NH 03102

• Franklin Savings Bank: 387 Central St. Franklin, NH 03235

“This program is about so much more than giving gifts—it’s about creating moments of joy and connection between older adults and the community,” said Cawley. “There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the smile on a senior’s face when they open their gift and feel the love behind it.”

Be a Santa to a Senior® is a true community initiative, powered by the generosity of local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, and volunteers. This year, the Home Instead office serving Central NH has partnered with Community Action Program and Manchester Police Department to help with gift collection and distribution.

Since its inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior® has mobilized over 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.5 million gifts, and made the holidays brighter for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide.

For more information on how to get involved, visit Facebook.com/HomeInsteadCentralNH or call 603.668.6868. To learn more about ways to help older adults in Central NH, visit www.HomeInstead.com/CentralNH.