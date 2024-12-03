Homeowner goes for walk, returns to burglar who says ‘I’m sorry,’ before running off

Spencer/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested Monday after entering a Ray Street home midday while the home owner was out for a walk.

On December 2, 2024, at approximately 1 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a Ray Street address for a report of a burglary in progress.

The homeowner told police she had left her house around 12:30 p.m. to go for a walk and when she returned she found an unknown man in her kitchen. She told police she asked him who he was and he said “I’m sorry,” and ran out of the house.

The man was later identified through ring camera video as Justin Spencer, 37, of Manchester (no set address).

Several hours later, detectives from the Special Enforcement Division located Spencer walkng on Union St. He was wearing the same clothing as what was seen in the ring camera video and he was in possession of coins and jewelry belonging to the homeowner. Spencer was arrested without incident and charged with Burglary. Spencer was also found to be out on bail out of Manchester District Court and he was subsequently charged with Breach of Bail. He was placed on a preventative detention, pending a hearing.