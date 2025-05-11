Homers lift Fisher Cats over Yard Goats on Mother’s Day

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-18) took down the Hartford Yard Goats (18-13) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday, 7-2. New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 2-4) tossed his second quality start of the year with five strikeouts in six innings in the Fisher Cats’ first series win of the season.

Hartford’s starter Connor Staine (L, 1-3) suffered the loss despite not allowing an earned run in two innings of work. Staine allowed five unearned runs on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts in his sixth start of the season.

New Hampshire’s offense exploded for five runs with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. After first baseman Peyton Williams and second baseman Eddinson Paulino reached, right fielder Gabriel Martinez tucked a two-RBI double down the left field line to plate both runs and put the Fisher Cats in front, 2-1. New Hampshire catcher Jacob Sharp plated Martinez from second before left fielder Yohendrick Piñango laced his sixth homer of the season which gave the Cats a 5-1 lead after two innings.

Hartford center fielder Cole Carrigg knocked his sixth and seventh homers of the season, including a lead-off blast in the top of the first inning to give Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats plated a run in the bottom of the fifth inning on center fielder Dasan Brown’s first homer of the season, a solo shot to extend the Cats’ lead to 6-1. New Hampshire’s final run came across in the bottom of the seventh inning when Williams smashed a double to the right field corner that plated third baseman Charles McAdoo from first and finished the scoring at 7-2.

Relievers Geison Urbaez, Conor Larkin and Ryan Jennings split the final three innings in relief. Urbaez dealt a scoreless top of the seventh inning before Larkin walked one and struck out one in the eighth. After picking up the first out in the top of the ninth, Jennings surrendered a base hit and hit a batter but escaped with a game-ending double play to take the series, three games to two.

New Hampshire hits the road and begins a six-game series against the Reading Fightin’ Phils, which begins on Tuesday, May 13 through the 18th.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium and begin a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliates of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday, May 20 through May 25. The Fisher Cats and Patriots begin the series on Tuesday night with a 5:35 PM EDT first pitch ahead of an 11:05 AM EDT first pitch on Wednesday morning for STEM in the Stadium.