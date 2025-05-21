Homicide investigation underway in Derry following fatal stabbing

Derry police at the scene of a reported assault on May 19, 2025, which is now a homicide investigation. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

DERRY, NH – Derry Police along with the state Attorney General’s office are jointly investigating a homicide.

At approximately 11:21 a.m. on May 19, 2025, the Derry Police Department received a call for assistance outside an area business at 4 Peabody Annex Road in Derry. Upon arriving first responders encountered an adult male, Gui Lin, 41, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Mr. Lin was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

He was later pronounced dead, and an autopsy has now been conducted. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval was able to determine that the cause of Mr. Lin’s death was a stab wound of the chest with perforation of the heart, and the manner of his death was homicide.

If anyone in the local community has any information that they believe may be helpful in this investigation, please contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at [email protected]. Tips and related information can also be provided anonymously by calling 603-MCU-TIPS.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.