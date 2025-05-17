Hooksett man dead after crash on Farmer Road

HOOKSETT, NH – Police have identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning as Jack Van Nort, 20, of Hooksett.

According to Hooksett police on May 17, 2025 at 2:16 a.m., patrol officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of 117 Farmer Road. Van Nort was pronounced dead at the scene.

Van Nort’s vehicle, a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, appeared to have been traveling east on Farmer Road when it left the roadway, striking a large rock and tree, causing it to flip. There were no other occupants and no other vehicles are believed to be involved.

The Hooksett Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to conduct the investigation, and a portion of Farmer Road was shut down for several hours. Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

If anyone has information that will assist in the investigation, they are asked to contact Lt. Valerie Lamy at 603-624-1560 ext. 307 or e-mail [email protected].