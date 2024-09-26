Hope for NH Recovery Festival celebrates strength in stories

Rally for Recovery – a time and place where everyone matters, Sept. 28 at Veterans Park, 11 am. to 2 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual HOPE for NH Recovery Festival, themed “My Story is My Strength,” will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park. This inspiring event celebrates the power of shared experiences and the resilience of those in recovery from substance use disorder.

The festival offers a day of hope and connection, featuring speakers sharing their personal journeys, family-friendly activities, raffles, free ear acupuncture, games, and nearly 70 vendors showcasing resources and support services.

“We invite the entire community to join us in supporting those directly and indirectly impacted by substance use disorder,” said Randy Stevens, Executive Director of Hope Recovery. “This event is a testament to the strength and courage of individuals in recovery and a reminder that everyone’s story matters.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the wellness clinic services and meet Sharna and the dedicated team who work tirelessly to empower people to live self-directed lives and thrive in their recovery.

Event Details

Date: September 28, 2024

September 28, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Veterans Park, Manchester, NH

Veterans Park, Manchester, NH Theme: “My Story is My Strength”

For more information, please contact Missy at missy@recoevrynh.org.