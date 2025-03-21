How to win a $7K engagement ring? Enter the Taco Tour 2025 Proposal Contest

Image/Greater Manchester Chamber

One Lucky Winner Will Receive a $7,000 Engagement Ring from Day’s Jewelers and a Once-in-a-Lifetime Proposal Experience

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber has announced yet another reason to attend Taco Tour Manchester this year: a Taco Tour Proposal Contest is underway.

One lucky winner will get to propose in front of thousands at Taco Tour Manchester on May 8, 2025. The selected winner will receive an engagement ring valued ad $7,000, courtesy of Day’s Jewelers, along with professional photography to capture the magical moment.

Grand Prize Details

The winner of the Taco Tour Proposal Contest will receive:

A FlyerFit by Martin Flyer Natural 1ct Oval Diamond Solitaire with Hidden Halo Engagement Ring in 14K Yellow Gold and Platinum, valued at $7,000, generously provided by Day’s Jewelers.

Professional photography to document the proposal.

The chance to create an unforgettable memory at the World’s Largest Taco Tour

Image/Day’s Jewelers

How to Enter

The contest is open from March 21, 2025, through April 30, 2025. To enter, participants must submit their proposal story and why they should be selected via the official contest entry form located at Tacotourmanchester.com/proposal.

Important Details:

The selected winner must be available on May 8, 2025, to propose at Taco Tour Manchester.

The winner will coordinate with the Greater Manchester Chamber to finalize proposal details.

Late or incomplete entries will not be considered.

For full contest rules and to submit an entry, visit: Tacotourmanchester.com/proposal.