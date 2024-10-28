Howard Brodsky Joins SNHU’s School of Business as Executive in Residence

From left, Diego Nocetti, Dean of the School of Business, Howard Brodsky and Lisa Ryerson, President of SNHU.

MANCHESTER, NH – Southern New Hampshire University last week announced its School of Business welcomed renowned entrepreneur Howard Brodsky as Executive in Residence. Brodsky first joined the SNHU community in October 2000 when he was named to the SNHU Board of Trustees. As Executive in Residence, Brodsky will collaborate with campus faculty to enhance curriculum, focusing on cooperative business models and entrepreneurial success. Brodsky will also serve as a guest lecturer and support various experiential learning initiatives, bringing his extensive expertise directly into the classroom and beyond.

“For 24 years, Howard has been a dedicated member of our board of trustees, and we are thrilled to welcome him in this new role as his service on the board comes to an end,” said Lisa Marsh Ryerson, President, SNHU. “I’ve had the honor to serve alongside Howard during my time on the board, as provost, and now in my role as president. Having witnessed his valuable insights and unwavering commitment to SNHU over the years, I know the School of Business and our students will benefit greatly from his vast experience and guidance.”

Brodsky co-founded CCA Global Partners in 1984, growing it into the world’s largest retail floor covering group and later diversifying into 14 divisional companies with annual sales exceeding $10 billion. Howard’s pioneering leadership has been recognized widely, including being named Business Leader of the Decade and receiving the International Rochdale Award, the Global Nobel Prize of Cooperatives. His influence is further acknowledged through awards such as the World Affairs Council Global Leadership Award and induction into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with Howard Brodsky,” said Diego Nocetti, Dean of SNHU’s School of Business. “As a world-renowned and decorated business leader, Howard exemplifies our core belief that business should act as a force for good. His joining our team as Executive in Residence underscores our commitment to preparing students to make a positive impact in the world. I anticipate that Howard will have a significant impact through the development of new experiential learning opportunities and courses focused on sustainable business practices and cooperative models, enriching our curriculum and empowering our students to lead in these crucial areas.”

Siobhan Lopez is a former journalist, who is now the director of media relations at Southern New Hampshire University.