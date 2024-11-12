Humble Warrior donates $11K to Elliot Health System Silver Linings effort, aiding cancer patients

Humble Warrior Power Yoga Exeter class participated in the fundraising effort.

Manchester, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce that nearly $11,000 was raised to increase access to cold-cap therapy to help prevent hair loss for cancer patients during chemotherapy. Some patients experience financial barriers to cold-cap therapy, which inspired by Kelly Comeau, instructor with Humble Warrior Power Yoga, to organize a fundraising effort with three Humble Warrior Power Yoga locations using donation-based classes to benefit patients. The funds were raised as part of the Silver Linings Project, which is dedicated to assisting patients with cold-cap therapy and is supported by the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation.

“We are ever grateful to Humble Warrior Power Yoga and Kelly Comeau for their partnership and true care for our community. Their efforts are truly inspiring for each of us at The Elliot,” said Kelli Rafferty, executive director of philanthropy & community benefit for Elliot Health System and SolutionHealth. “This incredible donation brings the Silver Linings Project fund to a total of nearly $22,000 to help cancer patients. We are honored and deeply proud to serve our community alongside these incredible partners. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Kelly Comeau of Humble Warrior Power Yoga, with a class attendee.

This latest donation was raised through classes that were taught by cancer survivors themselves. Humble Warrior Power Yoga also hosts free yoga classes for cancer patients of The Elliot. This program helps cancer patients to heal and connect with themselves, and others who are on the same journey.

“I am so grateful for our community and their support over the past few years. Without hesitation, they rise to the occasion. They say yes without ask. If these funds can help someone by allowing them to disclose their diagnosis on their terms, or to feel like themselves when their world has just been turned upside down, I would consider this project a success. A big thank you is owed to Humble Warrior Power Yoga owners Genevieve and Talitha who support their teachers and who selflessly allowed their studios to host four free classes, and to Elliot Hospital and Solinsky Center for Cancer Care for continuing to bring awareness of and access to therapy for its patients. My heart is full,” said Kelly Comeau.

Cold-cap therapy has shown efficacy in solid tumors. If you or a loved one is interested in this therapy, your provider is the best source for information.

To give to the Silver Linings Project, visit our website.

Learn more about The Elliot’s cancer care services at ElliotHospital.org/CancerCare.