I-293 Millyard construction expected this week

I-293 near the Millyard. Screenshot/Google Maps

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will continue median guardrail work on interstate 293 in Manchester between Exit 5 and Exit 7 from Monday, April 28, 2025, through the morning of Thursday May 1, 2025.

Weather permitting, work to remove the existing median guardrail and install new median guardrail will require reducing traffic to one lane in each direction and brief traffic shutdowns from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Message boards, uniformed officers, traffic control devices, and smart work zone devices will be used to direct the traveling public. Motorists should remain alert and obey all message boards and posted signs. Road users are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.

This work is part of the $1.4 million-dollar median guardrail replacement project on interstate 293 in Manchester. The general contractor is C.W. Sliter & Sons dba CWS Fence & Guardrail, of Andover, NH.