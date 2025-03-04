IINE fields concerns on immigration, detention, mass deportation and humanitarian aid

Henry Harris, Managing Director of International Institute of New England (IINE) Manchester office, presents information to a men’s group of Afghani refugees at Brookside Church, one of several meetings held around the region with groups from various countries who have questions and concerns about U.S. immigration policy changes. Photo/Romal Shinwary

MANCHESTER, NH – In the wake of sweeping immigration policies enacted under President Donald Trump’s second administration, Henry Harris, Managing Director of the International Institute of New England (IINE) in Manchester, is working to educate and support local immigrant communities. Harris recently met with Afghan refugees at Brookside Church to provide guidance on their rights and the ongoing changes affecting immigration policy.

The meeting with members of the Afghan community was just one of several meetings IINE has been conducting with groups from clients from other countries around the region served by the organization.

“The biggest change we’ve seen is the complete shutdown of the reception and placement program,” Harris explained. “This program helps resettle refugees, and with its suspension, we’re no longer seeing new arrivals.” The policy shift has left families separated, with many who were in transit to the U.S. having their plans abruptly canceled.

Despite the halt in new refugee arrivals, IINE continues to assist those already in the U.S. by offering legal guidance, social services, and employment assistance. A significant focus is ensuring that immigrants understand their rights, particularly in encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Harris emphasized that all IINE clients are in the country legally, yet misunderstandings and racial profiling remain concerns.

To mitigate risks, IINE distributes “Know Your Rights” cards in multiple languages, including Pashto and Dari, explaining legal protections under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments. Harris stressed that individuals should carry identification and key documents at all times to avoid complications. “We’re making sure our clients know that ICE agents need a warrant signed by a judge to enter their homes,” he said. “Many times, they use administrative paperwork that lacks legal authority, and we don’t want people unknowingly consenting to searches.”

The effect of these policy changes extends beyond individuals to the broader community. IINE had infrastructure in place to welcome new refugees, including housing arrangements, that is now in limbo. Families who were expecting loved ones to join them in early 2025 have been left waiting indefinitely.

While no major incidents involving IINE clients and ICE have been reported, Harris remains vigilant. “We want to ensure that mistakes aren’t made and that our clients are protected,” he said. “The most important thing is for people to stay informed, engaged, and connected to advocacy efforts.”

As immigration policy continues to evolve, IINE remains committed to supporting New Hampshire’s refugee and immigrant communities, providing them with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly uncertain landscape, Harris said.

Carol Robidoux of Ink Link News contributed to this report.

Below: Full interview with Henry Harris, IINE Manchester.

About IINE: International Institute of New England serves refugees, asylees, victims of human trafficking, Cuban and Haitian entrants, Special Immigrant Visa holders, Central American children and families, and other immigrants with various immigration statuses throughout New England and into New York. These refugees and new immigrants are overwhelmingly low-income with limited support networks and are traditionally among the most under-served groups in the U.S.

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.