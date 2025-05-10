‘Incredible life of service:’ Former United States Supreme Court Justice David Souter remembered

Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter at the swearing-in ceremony for Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander held on January 25, 2025, in Concord, NH. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Former US Supreme Court Justice David Souter has died at his New Hampshire home today. President George H. W. Bush appointed him, and he served in that court for over 19 years. He was 85 years old.

Here are statements and reactions from New Hampshire legislators responding to the news of his death.

STATEMENT FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Ink Link news exclusive. Senator Shaneen reaches former Supreme Court Justice and New Hampshire resident David Souter. Video/ Dan Splaine Photography

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KELLY AYOTTE

“From his time as a prosecutor and New Hampshire’s Attorney General, to his two decades at the United States Supreme Court, Justice David Souter led an incredible life of service to our state and our nation. I join his loved ones and former colleagues in mourning his loss today.”

Governor Kelly Ayotte has directed all flags on public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to be lowered to half-staff in honor of former United States Supreme Court Associate Justice David Souter, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, May 14.

STATEMENT FROM SENATOR HASSAN

“Justice David Souter was an extraordinarily thoughtful jurist who exemplified our Granite State values every day. Dedicated to upholding the rule of law, Justice Souter knew that the Constitution knows no political party or ideology and approached cases with an open mind, a willingness to listen to the facts, and a determination to provide consistent and stable jurisprudence.

“After retiring from the Supreme Court, he continued his service, sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and working to impart his reverence for our democracy to the next generation through his efforts to improve civics education.

“On a personal level, he was an incredibly kind, gentle, and unassuming man who loved New Hampshire. And it was a tremendous honor that Justice Souter administered my ceremonial oath of office after I entered the United States Senate.

“I know that New Hampshire and our entire country are better off because of Justice Souter’s commitment to both public service and justice. My thoughts are with Justice Souter’s friends and family at this time.”

STATEMENT FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

“Justice David Souter was and always will be a true American hero.

“He was a humble man with a granite backbone who always put our country and our Constitution first. His commitment to common sense was at the heart of his truly uncommon brilliance. And boy did he love New Hampshire — our history, our poets, our mountains and lakes, and, above all, our people.

“Justice Souter understood that every ruling of the United States Supreme Court would change the lives of real people in some meaningful way. That is why he approached his work with a simple and powerful commitment to, as he once put it, ‘use every power of our minds and our hearts and our beings to get those rulings right.’

“Justice Souter’s memory will forever be a blessing to me as I work every day to bring every power of my mind, heart, and being to do good for our state and our country.”