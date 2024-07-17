Inmate on ‘escape status’ from Calumet House after failing to return after his work shift

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announces that minimum-security resident, Angel G. Caballery, 34, of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester has been placed on escape status as of 8 p.m. on July 17, 2024.

Caballery left Calumet House at 5:53 a.m. for his shift at a business on Ross Avenue in Manchester. Caballery punched out for his lunch break at 11:48 a.m. and failed to return to work at the end of his break. Caballery was expected to return to Calumet House this evening by 7 p.m. but did not arrive as planned. The department encourages Caballery to turn himself in.

Angel G. Caballery – Photo taken July 17, 2024.


Caballery is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall, and weighing 210 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue denim shorts and white sneakers.

Caballery is incarcerated for first-degree assault with a firearm (631:1), with a minimum parole eligibility date of November 7, 2024, and a current maximum release date of November 7, 2027.

Anyone with information on Caballery’s whereabouts should contact Chief of Investigations Jay Darrah at (603) 848-2569 or call local police.

 

