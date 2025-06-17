Is your heart skipping a beat? When to worry about irregular heart rhythms

Have you ever felt like your heart skipped a beat or started racing for no reason? It could be a sign of arrhythmia, a potentially serious problem with your heartbeat. At Elliot Heart and Vascular Center, we help people find answers and care for irregular heart rhythms every day.

What Is Arrhythmia?

An arrhythmia is a condition where your heart beats too fast, too slowly, or in an irregular pattern. This happens when the electrical signals that control your heartbeat misfire or become disrupted. These signals normally help your heart pump blood in a steady, coordinated rhythm. When that rhythm is off, it can affect how well your heart works. Some arrhythmias are brief and harmless, causing little or no symptoms. Others can be more serious and may raise the risk of stroke, heart failure, or sudden cardiac arrest if left untreated.

Common Arrhythmia Symptoms

You may not notice any signs at first. But some common arrhythmia symptoms include:

A fluttering or racing feeling in your chest, heart pounding, palpitations

Skipped heart beats

Irregular heart beats

A slow heartbeat

Dizziness or feeling faint/lightheaded, passing out

Shortness of breath quickly when doing usual physical activity, such as walking

Chest pain/chest pressure

Fatigue or feeling weak/low energy

If you frequently have any of these signs, it’s time to talk to a doctor.

Common Arrhythmia Disorders

Tachycardia (fast heart beats):

Atrial fibrillation (AFib): The most common arrhythmia, it is characterized by an irregular, often rapid, heartbeat. It can increase the risk of stroke.

Atrial Flutter: A fast heart rhythm where the atria beat quickly and regularly. Like atrial fibrillation, it can increase the risk of stroke.

Supraventricular tachycardia: A fast heart rhythm originating in the upper chambers of the heart (atria). It is characterized by rapid heartbeat, feeling heart pounding, and/or dizziness.

Ventricular tachycardia: A fast, regular heart rhythm originating in the lower chamber of the heart (ventricles). Ventricular tachycardia can be life threatening and often requires prompt medical attention.

Bradycardia (slow heart beats):

Heart block: A blockage of electrical signals in the heart, causing a slow heartbeat. This is more common in people over 65 years old and can make people feel dizzy, tired, and faint.

Sick sinus syndrome: The part of the heart that controls the heartbeat doesn’t work properly, causing the heart to beat too slowly, too fast, or to pause and start.

When to Get Help for an Irregular Heartbeat

Call 911 or go to the emergency room right away if you experience:

Chest pain, especially if it feels heavy, tight, or spreads to your arm, neck, jaw, or back

Trouble breathing, whether it comes on suddenly, gets worse with activity, or happens even at rest

Fainting or near fainting, which can mean your heart isn’t pumping enough blood to your brain

These symptoms may be signs of a serious heart condition, such as a heart attack or a life-threatening arrhythmia. Getting emergency care quickly can make a big difference and may even save your life. Don’t try to wait it out or drive yourself. Call for help immediately.

Arrhythmia Treatment Options

At Elliot Heart and Vascular Center, we offer expert care and advanced arrhythmia treatment options. First, we find the cause with tests like an EKG, a heart monitor, echocardiogram, or stress test.

Treatment depends on your type of arrhythmia. You may need:

Medicine to steady your heartbeat

A pacemaker to prevent the heart from going too slowly and keep heart beating at a normal rate

A defibrillation to rescue the heart from going dangerously fast or stopping altogether by delivering an electrical shock

A procedure called catheter ablation to fix the part of the heart that sends the wrong signals. It’s like turning off the faulty electrical wiring in the heart that is making it beat the wrong way.

Many people with arrhythmia live full and healthy lives with the right care.

Trust Your Heart

If something feels off, don’t wait! Your heart may be trying to tell you something.

At the Elliot Heart and Vascular Center, our dedicated arrhythmia team specializes in diagnosing and treating heart rhythm disorders with precision, compassion, and expertise.

We are a team of highly trained electrophysiologists and cardiac specialists committed to improving your heart health and quality of life. Using the latest state-of-the-art technology, we offer advanced procedures such as catheter ablation, pacemaker and defibrillator implantation, and more.

With a strong track record of excellent outcomes and patient-centered care, we’re here to guide you every step of the way — from diagnosis to recovery.

Don’t ignore the signs. Trust your care to experts who lead with skill, technology, and heart.

Qi Zheng, MD, MHS, of the Elliot Heart and Vascular Center, is a cardiologist and electrophysiologist specializing in arrhythmia disorders. She earned her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine and completed her Cardiology Fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine, followed by an advanced cardiac electrophysiology Fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Dr. Zheng is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and clinical cardiac electrophysiology.

