It’s Air Quality Awareness Week: First findings from Manchester’s Air Quality Monitoring Project 

Air Quality monitor map from the report.

MANCHESTER, NH – You may not realize this, but for the past couple of years an air quality monitoring project has begun here in Manchester. This project has come to be thanks to the efforts of a number of partner organizations that have worked to make it a reality.

Representatives from the Manchester NAACP, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Air Resources Division, the Manchester Health Department and The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire have all graciously donated their time and expertise to get the project up and running.

This week is Air Quality Awareness Week, and with that in mind we’d like to share our first progress report on this project. If you are interested in learning more, exploring the potential for hosting a monitor, joining the Manchester NAACP, or just sharing your thoughts on this report, we would love to hear from you! Please reach out to us at [email protected] or by calling 603-215-7044.