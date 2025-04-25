It’s Independent Bookstore Day: You know what to do!

Promo for The Bookery’s April 26 celebration.

Bookstores around the country are celebrating Indie Bookstore Day today. The event is put together by Indie Bound, an American Booksellers Association initiative. Goal is to promote local businesses and help contribute to local communities.

The Bookery in Manchester is inviting local sci-fi author Kurt D. Springs to join them in their celebration. Springs is the author of titles such as “Price of Vengeance”, “Legacy of Valor” and “Promise of Mercy.” In addition, the Bookery will offer live music, discounts and much more!

Gibson's in Concord will be memorializing the day with exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merch. In addition, you can play Bookstore Bingo and will be able to get free advanced reading copies and earn double stamps if you are a part of their frequent shopper program!

Balin Books in Nashua is commemorating independent bookstore day with exclusive merch which includes, tote bags, Blackwing pencils, an exclusive edition of "Horror Movie" by Paul Tremblay, and finally signed copies of "On Again, Awkward Again" by Erin Entrada Kelly and Kwame Mbalia. In addition, 10% of the day's sales will be going to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter. Also, Advance Reading Copies will be available off of their shelf for a one dollar donation to the Soup Kitchen.

White Birch Books in North Conway is celebrating with a golden ticket hidden away in the bookstore. The finder of this golden ticket will be entitled to 12 free audio books on Libro, an indie audiobook service. In addition, gift certificates and gift cards will be hidden throughout the store for people to discover. White Birch is also bringing back their "blind date with a book" where customers can buy a surprise book based on a brief description of it. There will also be a book signing with Christine Murphy along with a thematic puzzle to match the theme of her newest book, Notes on Surviving the Fire.

Toadstool Bookshops in Keene is celebrating with cake and other such refreshments throughout the day. They will have exclusive merchandise and will be holding a Bookstore Bingo game and a Toad Raffle. For frequent shoppers part of the store's rewards program, they will be giving out twice the amount of bookmark stamps.

