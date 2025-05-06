It’s raining ‘Cats and ‘Goats out there

Photo/Nate Mapplethorpe

MANCHESTER, NH – Tuesday night’s series opener between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed for Wednesday, May 7, with a doubleheader set to begin at 11:05 AM EDT. Tickets to Tuesday’s game are redeemable for any Fisher Cats home game in 2025, based on availability.

New Hampshire (11-16) enters the week following an eight-game homestand against the Portland Sea Dogs, which featured a pair of doubleheaders to make up for two postponements from April 12 & 13 at Hadlock Field. Hartford (16-10) visits New Hampshire for the first time in 2025 after winning the first four games against Chesapeake at Dunkin’ Park last week and dropping the final two.

Right-handers CJ Van Eyk (1-3, 6.46 ERA) and Rafael Sanchez (1-0, 1.35 ERA) were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday’s matchups against the Yard Goats, although no pitchers have been confirmed for Wednesday’s doubleheader.