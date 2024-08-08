It’s raining ‘Cats and ‘Wolves in Manchester

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-21, 42-59) and Erie SeaWolves (20-15, 58-44) were held off the field at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night, due to inclement weather. The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves will make up for Thursday’s postponement with a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10, with game one scheduled to begin at 4:05 PM EDT.

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves are even in the six-game series with one win apiece through two games. Despite trailing in the bottom of the eighth, New Hampshire took Wednesday’s day game, 5-4. The Cats knocked three doubles to plate two runs in the Wednesday win and evened the season series with the SeaWolves at four wins apiece. New Hampshire visited UPMC Park in Erie from June 4-9 and returned to Manchester with a series split.

New Hampshire and Erie are scheduled to resume the series on Friday, August 9 at 6:35 PM EDT. Fisher Cats RHP Abdiel Mendoza (6-7, 3.45 ERA) is slotted for his fourth start with New Hampshire of the season, while Erie RHP and Detroit’s No. 10 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Troy Melton (6-6, 4.41 ERA) gets the nod for the SeaWolves.