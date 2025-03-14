It’s time for Pizza Madness Round Two!

Second round voting at the end of this post!
Hello Manchester! It’s time for the second round of the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament. Here’s a list of the first round’s results and ballots for the second round.
South Region
#1. Fotia Greek Taverna (586 votes, 256 disqualified votes, 330 official votes) defeats #11 Pindo’s (108 votes, 21 disqualified votes, 87 official votes)
#10. Romano’s of Litchfield (307 votes, 125 disqualified votes, 182 official votes) defeats #2. Naki’s of Hooksett (151 votes, 33 disqualified votes, 118 official votes)
#9. Week’s Pizza of Goffstown (348 votes, 145 disqualified votes, 203 official votes) defeats #3. Chelby’s (190 votes, 55 disqualified votes, 135 official votes)
#8. Market Basket of Manchester (179 votes, 46 disqualified votes, 133 official votes) defeats #4. Buxton’s of Derry (80 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#6. 900 Degrees (145 votes, 23 disqualified votes, 122 official votes) defeats #7. Ollie’s of Pinardville (155 votes, 40 disqualified votes, 115 official votes) and #5. Souvlaki (142 votes, 42 disqualified votes, 100 official votes)
North Region
#11. Campo Enoteca (96 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #1. Rizza’s Pizza (76 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#2. Crown Tavern (160 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #10. Whole Foods of Bedford (24 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#9 Pizza Market of Goffstown (78 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #3 Olive Haven (50 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#4 Shoppers (77 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #8 Papa Gino’s of Merrimack (63 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#5 Sal’s of Manchester (67 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #7 Luigi’s (58 votes, 0 disqualified votes) and #6 Louisa’s (50 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
West Region
#1 Deadproof (61 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #11 Ricochet of Derry (37 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#2 Market Basket of Bedford (99 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #10 Sal’s of Hooksett (63 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#3 Vintage Pizza (139 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #9 Yianni’s of Bedford (19 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#4 Jimmy’s House of Pizza (78 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #8 Grand Slam – South Main Street (44 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#6 Puritan Backroom (83 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #5 Hot Stone (48 votes, 0 disqualified votes) and #7 Stumble Inn of Londonderry (12 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
East Region
#1. Season Tickets (155 votes, 2 disqualified votes, 153 votes) defeats #11. Simon’s Roast Beef and Pizza (27 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#2. Pizza Man (247 votes, 14 disqualified votes, 233 votes) defeats #10. Market Basket of Hooksett (59 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#3. Alley Cat (138 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #9 Grand Slam – South Mammoth Road (55 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#4 Pizza by Rocco (91 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #8 Pizza Express (59 votes, 0 disqualified votes)
#7. Pappy’s Pizza (80 votes, 0 disqualified votes) defeats #5 Venice Pizza (61 votes, 0 disqualified votes) and #6 Olympus Pizza (55 votes, 0 disqualified votes).
In the second round as in the first round, contestants can have a maximum of 50 provisional votes, with subsequent votes disqualified.
What makes a ballot provisional?
#1. No name
#2. A duplicate reason as to why you voted for a certain pizza place.
And if you have any pictures of pizza you’d like to see here in future updates, email andy@manchesterinklink.com
Get your ballots below!