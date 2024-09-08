It’s time to cram for the primary: Ward by Ward Election Guide ‘cheat sheet’ from Citizens Count

Will you earn your “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday?

MANCHESTER, NH – Tuesday Sept. 10 is primary election day here in New Hampshire.

While there are several “high profile” match-ups that you may be up to speed on, there will be other names on the ballot that are just names.

Let us help.

Below is a Ward-by-Ward Guide for you generated by our friends at Citizens Count. Just click on your ward and review the candidates who will be on your ballot so you can make an informed decision. You can further click on each candidate by name and, as available, you will see their position on the issues with a series of questions and answers.

Don’t live in Manchester but still want to be informed? We’ve got you covered.

Use this map to find your ward if you live in Claremont, Concord, Dover, Franklin, Keene, Laconia, Lebanon, Manchester, Nashua, Portsmouth, Rochester or Somersworth and aren’t sure which voting ward you fall within.



Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 1)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 2)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 3)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 4)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 5)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 6)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 7)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 8)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 9)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 10)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 11)

Manchester, Hillsborough County, NH (ward 12)