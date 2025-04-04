‘It’s Your Money’ April grocery snapshot: Waiting to see what happens

Can we talk about groceries? I know! You already are. They’ve been the topic of the day for more than a year now. As consumers brace for the effect of Trump’s sweeping tariffs put in place Thursday, I thought it would be fun to start measuring what happens to a grocery bill. At least part of one. I won’t say a “typical” grocery bill, because there’s no such thing. But every month for the next 12 months, we’ll take a look at some of the staple items on mine. This month’s is our toe at the starting line, wondering what’s going to happen in the race.

What this is not: This is not a science-based experiment, a search for deals, or a comparison between prices at different stores. [It’s also not an advertisement for Hannaford, it’s just where I happen to shop].

What this is: A look at how prices of a variety of grocery items that I buy frequently, and many other people do, too, changes over the course of the next 12 months. Think of it as a snapshot of how a person’s grocery budget may be affected.

The first week of every month, I’ll take a look at this same group of items, note their prices and whether they went up, down, or stayed the same. I’ll also discuss whether there’s anything new with tariffs, the weather, or other factors that may affect prices.

I first saved a receipt Feb. 3, when Trump announced he’d levy tariffs against Canada and Mexico. He postponed them shortly after, but I saved the receipt. This month’s snapshot is a baseline, a look at February to April (though I’ve added some items this month). I won’t add any more items, but though I tried to only put things on the list I buy regularly, there may be some months I won’t buy one of the items. I won’t skip a month on any item, unless it’s not available, which I’ll also note.

Prices listed are the “on shelf” price, not discounted by coupons or rewards. I note whether it’s per item, or pound. I haven’t put the overall price, but the unit or weight price to keep it consistent. (For instance, one month the tomatoes may weigh half a pound, the next month three-quarters, so it wouldn’t be consistent). Therefor, the amount that’s changed isn’t my grocery bill, even for just the listed items, but the different in item value.

I’ve included both things likely to be affected by tariffs – produce is a big one – as well as some things that may or may not be.

The brands reflected here aren’t an endorsement, they’re just what I buy. No judgments on the coffee, please.