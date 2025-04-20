It’s Your Money: Say goodbye to overdraft fee cap, IRS Direct File

IRS Direct File – going?

In March 2024, I wrote about how New Hampshire was one of 12 pilot states in the free IRS Direct File program, which allowed many taxpayers to do their return online directly with the IRS, instead of with a third-party tax prep service. This year, it was available in 25 states (for the pilot, the IRS used states that didn’t have an income tax, like New Hampshire, or have online state income tax filing services that can be linked to).

The program allows taxpayers with simple returns who take the standard deduction to file directly online for free, something that consumers had been clamoring for. I mean, how crazy was it that the IRS itself didn’t have an online file program?

The Associated Press reported last week that the Trump administration plans to scrap the program, though the Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, has not officially made a decision.

The program had been criticized by commercial for-profit tax prep services as a waste of money, when they already provided the service. Many Republican politicians echoed those claims. This is despite the fact that before IRS Direct File was created, the agency was criticized as being behind the times and forcing consumers to go to third-party for-profit tax prep services to get their taxes done online. If you haven’t yet filed your taxes yet this year (Come on! You’re late!), IRS Direct File is still available online.

The IRS surveyed 15,000 users after last year’s pilot, and 90% said that their experience was good or excellent.

Let’s take a look at what’s behind IRS Direct File.

Filing your taxes is supposed to be free, and the IRS does not charge you to file them.

Taxpayers have always been able to file their tax return directly with the IRS by filling out the paper forms (1040, 1040-EZ, etc).

Those forms must be processed by humans, so they’re not efficient for the IRS, particularly as it keeps losing staffing and money. That’s been going on for years and it’s going to get a lot worse – about 50% of the agency’s staff, or 40,000 people, is expected to be fired this year. The IRS for years has tried to shift away from forms, it just hasn’t had the money to do it. That money was provided by the Biden Administration, but is now being cut from the IRS budget, along with the staff it supported.

Before IRS Direct File, the IRS already has free online options, including “free fillable forms,” and IRS Free File.

Free fillable forms are the same as the paper forms, but online. You don’t have to mail them, but they’re still forms. They don’t offer guidance, or help with the math. Someone at the IRS still has to process the information. IRS Direct File, like commercial prep services, asks questions and notes errors.

IRS Free File, not to be confused with Direct File, is for taxpayers below a certain adjusted gross income level (for 2024 taxes, the ones you filed this year, it was $84,000). Adjusted gross income (AGI) is total income – wages, dividends, capital gains, business and retirement income, tips, etc. – minus adjustments (self-employment tax adjustment, retirement account contributions, student loan interest, etc.) It is calculated BEFORE the standardized deduction or itemized deductions, which aren’t included in AGI.

Free file is available in all 50 states for those who qualify, and it hooks up the taxpayer with one of the commercial tax prep companies that partner with the IRS on it. The Free File option is open to any taxpayer who meets the income threshold, despite any complications in their tax return, like being self-employed or not having health insurance.

IRS Direct File differs from Free File in that there’s no income limit, and the software belongs to the IRS, so you’re not choosing a private company to complete your taxes, the IRS is doing them. It’s for taxpayers who file a standardized return (so, not for those who are self-employed, for instance).

And yes, there are companies that offer free commercial tax preparation software for all tax filers. “Free,” though, is a loose term when it comes to these companies.

One reason IRS Direct File was launched is because Turbo Tax, which had agreed to be part of the Free File program, was making IRS Free File virtually impossible to find for people who qualified. Turbo Tax had to pay a $141 million settlement in 2022 for charging customers who were eligible for IRS Free File, but not telling them they were. This included charging a fee to people for things like not having health insurance or being self-employed when they qualified for Free File and would not have had to pay those fees.

Since the IRS launched Direct File, companies like Intuit, the parent company of Turbo Tax, have fired back, saying filing taxes is “completely free” for Americans, so Direct File is not necessary.

Filing taxes IS free if you go directly through the IRS, including using paper or fillable forms, IRS Direct File or IRS Free File. It’s also supposed to be if you use Turbo Tax, H&R Block, or another for-profit commercial tax prep company and have a very basic return. But often it’s not. The Federal Trade Commission last year determined that the majority of people who file their taxes using Turbo Tax pay a fee, despite the fact it advertises that it’s free.

As I mentioned in my column about IRS Direct File last year, my sister, in Maine, checked out Direct File last year. She didn’t qualify because she didn’t live in one of the 12 pilot state (Mainers do qualify this year).

The IRS guided her to IRS Free File, which she qualified for because her AGI was below the cap. She had never heard of Free File, though she used Turbo Tax every year, and her income was always below the cap. Turbo Tax was required to inform her she was eligible for Free File, but it didn’t. She often ended up paying a fee.

IRS Free File also guided her to Maine’s state tax filing link. She got both of her returns, via direct deposit, in days.

There’s no word if IRS Free File is also on the chopping block. If it survives, it’ll be interesting to see if the commercial tax prep companies continue not to inform consumers who qualify. Meanwhile, IRS Direct File, which offered an option for consumers who want to file online directly with the IRS and not be upcharged, and made the IRS more efficient and cost less to operate, is likely going away at a time when the IRS is being eviscerated.

Someone will profit from that, but it won’t be the average American taxpayer or America’s bottom line.