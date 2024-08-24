Interfaith Women of NH Fall Program Sept. 19, Faith and Wellbeing: Faith perspectives – Addressing Positive Mental Health

Leadership Committee of Interfaith Women of NH

MANCHESTER, NH – Interfaith Women of NH will present its third event of 2024 – Faith and Wellbeing: Faith perspectives – Addressing Positive Mental Health will be held Thursday September 19, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Manchester, NH.

Our speakers:

Rabbi Robin

Rabbi Robin Nafshi of Temple Beth Jacob, Concord (also known as Rabbi Robin) was ordained by Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 2005. She is a graduate of both New York University and Cornell Law School and worked in the San Francisco Bay Area as an attorney, legal editor, and legal author before attending rabbinical school. Rabbi Robin shares her life with her partner, Cantor Shira Nafshi, who serves as TBJ’s part-time cantor. They are the delighted parents of Liba, who joined their family in January of 2014.

Rev. Fyre

Rev. Kali Fyre is the lead minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester NH; she is a preacher, activist, advocate, interfaith spiritual director, and administrator with an ever evolving call to service. She has had a passion for community service beginning as a teenager volunteering in community and student groups and continues to participate in local organizations. Rev. Kali lives in Concord, NH with her two cats, Oliver and Calcifer. Outside of her professional and public ministries, she loves to knit and hike, has a wide interest in reading topics, and listens to far too many podcasts.

Camila Crawford

Camila Crawford of Catholic Charities, Manchester is a therapist specializing in helping individuals navigate the complexities of anxiety, depression, grief, and life transitions. Outside of her professional life, Camila is a parishioner at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester, and finds joy in immersing herself in mystery novels and great works of literature, exploring nature with her husband, and cherishing the moments of watching her teenage son serve at Mass.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church,

65 Sagamore St, Manchester, NH 03104.

September 19 – Program starts 6:45 p.m., check-in begins at 6:15 p.m.

• Parking anywhere on the streets is fine. GLC has five spaces across from the church on Sagamore, on the left hand side as you enter the parking lot. There is also a parking lot at the rear of the church, 60 Penacook St. There is a side entrance to the church from the parking lot that leads to the handicap elevator and stairway to the upstairs Sanctuary. If you need to use the handicap entrance, please use the handicapped parking in either the front or back of the building.

Please RSVP to interfaithwomennh@gmail.com or call 603-233-7760

Visit us online at: interfaithwomennh.org