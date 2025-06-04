Jayna Stevens recognized as Myra Kraft Community MVP, awarded $10K donation for MPAL

Patriots Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, left, and Gillette’s VP of Communications & Community Affairs, Global Grooming, Kara Buckley, right, with Jayna Stevens from the Manchester Police Athletic League. Photo/ Eric J. Adler

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. – The Kraft Family and New England Patriots Foundation on June 3 celebrated the 2025 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners. They recognized 26 volunteers for their contributions to the New England community at an awards ceremony at Gillette Stadium. In total, $275,000 in donations were distributed to the nonprofits represented by each volunteer. Twenty-five organizations each received $10,000 and THE BASE received this year’s grand prize of $25,000.

Since 1998, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation have been recognizing volunteers for going above and beyond to give back to their communities through the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program.

“This year, once again, we have seen an inspiring group of individuals put forward by nonprofits from across New England – people who demonstrate compassion, dedication, and the power of service,” said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the Patriots. “My late wife, Myra, of blessed memory, believed deeply in the importance of giving back and creating lasting change in the lives of others. It means so much to see our values reflected in these honorees, whose commitment to their communities exemplifies the Community MVP Awards.”

Gillette, a longtime supporter of the New England Patriots and a cornerstone partner of the Patriots Foundation, served as the presenting sponsor for this year’s program. On hand to congratulate the award winners were Patriots, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippettand Gillette’s VP of Communications & Community Affairs, Global Grooming, Kara Buckley.

“We are honored to help celebrate the 2025 Myra Kraft Community MVPs—individuals whose tireless service and compassion make our communities stronger every day,” said Kara Buckley, Vice President of Community Affairs at Gillette. “Their stories are a powerful reminder of the profound impact that acts of courage and generosity can have on those around us. At Gillette, we believe in celebrating those who bring out the best in others and we are proud to partner with the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation to recognize these remarkable volunteers who embody that ideal.”

Jayna Stevens of Hooksett, was recognized as one of this year’s honorees and presented with a $10,000 donation for the Manchester Police Athletic League. She was the only recipient from New Hampshire this year.

“Volunteerism feeds my soul. It provides me a vehicle through which I can hopefully leave my community a little better than when I found it,” said Stevens. “I am grateful to the Manchester Police Athletic League for allowing me the space to work with high risk/justice impacted youth and contribute to my community in a meaningful way.”

With the Manchester Police Athletic League, Stevens works directly with nearly 100 justice and gang involved youth per year and serves as a mentor to high-risk youth. With a goal of disrupting the high school to prison pipeline, Stevens co-created CHOICES, a skills and mentoring program for youth. With Stevens volunteerism, the organization built an essential mental health and peer support system.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett and Procter & Gamble’s VP of Communications & Community Affairs, Global Grooming, Kara Buckley take a group photo with the 2025 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners at Gillette Stadium. Photo/ Eric J. Adler

“I believe volunteerism is the backbone of society, people helping people. To be a Myra Kraft Community Volunteer MVP recipient feels absolutely amazing. I am honored to be recognized by an organization that is highly supportive of people coming together, giving of themselves, meeting needs and creating change,” said Stevens. “Acknowledgment of hard work is in and of itself special. As a lifelong Pats fan, getting to come to Foxborough is just icing on an already pretty terrific cake!”

The 2025 Myra Kraft Community MVP winners range from 21 to 94 years old and represent all six New England states. The selected nonprofits provide support for many causes, including education, animals, sports, food insecurity, grief support, healthcare, military, homelessness, mental health and more.

Since its inception, the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program has recognized more than 525 volunteers and donated more than $4 million to support nonprofit organizations across New England.

The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation received close to 300 applications this year from nonprofit organizations looking to recognize their outstanding volunteers. Nominations open every February and the awards are open to all nonprofit organizations in the New England region.

For more information on the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards, please visit www.patriots.com/community.

Below is a complete list of the 2025 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners:

Name, Hometown Organization Organization Town

Katharine Bazinsky Newton, Mass. New England Hemophilia Association Dedham, Mass.

Richard Benoit Worcester , Mass. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange Newton, Mass.

Reed Brockman Marblehead, Mass. The Engineering Center Education Trust Boston, Mass.

Barbara Costas Enfield, Conn. Enfield Food Shelf, Inc. Enfield, Conn.

Kristin Der Wellesley, Mass. AllPaths Family Building Concord, Mass.

Michael Downing Brockton, Mass. The BASE (The Baseball Inc.) Roxbury, Mass.

Marilyn Fitzgerald Andover, Mass. Merrimack Valley YMCA Lawrence, Mass.

Arthur Flanders Providence, R.I. Nora’s Haven Providence, R.I.

Emery Gaudet Leominster, Mass. Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts Leominster, Mass.

Bruce Goody Needham, Mass. Circle of Hope, Inc. Needham, Mass.

Christine Hanko South Windsor, Conn. Dog Star Rescue Canton, Conn.

Maureen Keeley Portland, Maine The Center for Grieving Children Portland, Maine

Roger Lockwood Norwood, Mass. League School for Autism Walpole, Mass.

Keith Man West Concord, Mass. Communities for Restorative Justice Boston, Mass.

Michael Martel Brockton, Mass. The Charity Guild, Inc. Brockton, Mass.

Joseph Merry Vineyard Haven, Mass. Hope Strengthens Foundation Marblehead, Mass.

Victor Nussbaum Framingham, Mass. Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters Waltham, Mass.

Marisa Paraschak Naples, Maine New England Breast Cancer Alliance Naples, Maine

Leslie Radcliffe New Haven, Conn. Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven New Haven, Conn.

Cheryl Ramsay Topsham, Maine NAMI Maine Hallowell, Maine

Barry Star Winchester, Mass. Mass Teacher Resources Woburn, Mass.

Jayna Stevens Hooksett, N.H. Manchester Police Athletic League Manchester, N.H.

Paul Straughn Easton, Mass. Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care West Bridgewater, Mass.

Izumi Vazquez Cambridge, Mass. The Family Van (Harvard Medical Center) Boston, Mass.

Jennifer Vertentes Warwick, R.I. The Hero Package Foundation Warwick, R.I.

Susan Zekas Moretown, Vt. Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice Barre, Vt.