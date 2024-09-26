Jean-Michel Basquiat and Ouattara Watts: A Distant Conversation at the Currier Museum of Art

Courtesy/Currier Museum of Art

Manchester, NH – The Currier Museum of Art announces the latest chapter in its

ongoing series of “Distant Conversations” pairing the work of artists whose artistic and intellectual

affinities manifest across barriers of time and space. Opening to the public on October 26, 2024, this

new exhibition brings together six artworks by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960–1988), one

of the most celebrated and influential artists of his generation, and seven large canvases by New

York–based Ivorian painter Ouattara Watts (b. 1958). “‘Distant Conversations’ at the Currier has brought

together artists whose works transcend time and geographical boundaries,” said Jordana Pomeroy,

Director of the Currier. “We are delighted to bring together Basquiat and Watts in an exhibition that

captures the spark between these two artists, although they knew each other only briefly.”

The two artists first met in 1988 at the opening of Basquiat’s solo show at Yvon Lambert Gallery, which

was held only seven months prior to his death. The exhibition at the Currier imagines how their

friendship and mutual influence could have evolved over time and demonstrates how, despite

Basquiat’s untimely death, their dialogue and spiritual exchange have effectively continued. Following

their serendipitous first meeting in Paris, Basquiat and Watts quickly became friends and established a

strong intellectual connection. Basquiat was so taken by Watt’s work after a single studio visit that he

convinced the Ivorian painter to move to New York City, where he would introduce him to gallerists and

collectors, providing essential support and help in launching Watts’ career overseas. During their brief

friendship and artistic alliance, Basquiat and Watts traveled together to New Orleans—Basquiat was

fascinated with the city and wanted to show Watts how diasporic African cultures and traditions had

permeated and creolized the local culture. The two had already planned a trip to Watts’ home country

of the Ivory Coast—Basquiat wanted to explore the country he had first visited in 1986 in the company

of his new friend. Sadly, the trip never happened, as Basquiat died on August 12, 1988, shortly before

they were to depart.

Watts moved to Paris from the Ivory Coast in 1977 to study at the École des Beaux-Arts. Watts had been

showing his work in gallery contexts since 1985—the same year that Basquiat was profiled for the cover

of the New York Times Magazine in an article titled “New Art, New Money: The Marketing of an

American Artist.” While Watts was beginning his career in the art world, Basquiat had already

permeated mainstream culture, elevating graffiti to the realm of high art and re-energizing the art of his

time by infusing the Neo-Expressionist movement with his distinct, sophisticated, and politicized visual

language. Like Watts, who references multiple religions and spiritual practices in his work in addition to

musical and scientific symbolism, Basquiat uniquely blended diverse sources of inspiration and often

included language and writing in his paintings. Born in Brooklyn to a Haitian father and a mother of

Puerto Rican descent, Basquiat’s artistic inclination and intellectual curiosity manifested early. Following

his participation in seminal group exhibitions such as the Times Square Show and New York/New Wave

curated by Diego Cortez (MoMA PS1, NYC), and his collaboration (SAMO) with street artist Al Diaz,

Basquiat began his solo career in 1980 with successful solo presentations at Annina Nosei Gallery and

Fun Gallery. In 1982, he joined Galerie Bruno Bischofberger, helping to propel him to international

stardom.

Born and raised in Abidjan, Watts’s work has been strongly influenced by his family’s cultural and

religious syncretism. He first arrived in Paris in the late-1970s, motivated by his profound love for art

and art history. Once in Europe, he soon found in painting a means of reconciling the African context in

which he was raised with his experience of the West. By combining in his oeuvre elements originating in

different religions and traditions, Watts presented Basquiat with visual and intellectual solutions for

recomposing and healing his sense of displacement and diasporic fracture, which he was grappling with

at the same time as he sought an outlet for righteous anger at anti-Black racism. In the time that he

became close with Watts, Basquiat was increasingly invested in learning about his African heritage and

keen to experience the continent firsthand. His first trip to the Ivory Coast, during which time he

prophetically visited Watts’ hometown of Abidjan, is an early testament to this commitment.

The exhibition at the Currier captures these two important artists as they encounter each other at a

crossroads, a mental and spiritual space simultaneously informed by Africa and the West. They were

literally traveling in opposite directions, in search of meaning and connection, when they found each

other on a complementary although reverse journey.

Jean-Michel Basquiat and Ouattara Watts: A Distant Conversation presents six artworks by Basquiat

from a private collection alongside seven large paintings by Watts. The earliest piece in the selection by

Basquiat is a portrait of art critic and curator extraordinaire Henry Geldzahler (c. 1981) who interviewed

Basquiat for a January 1983 feature in Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine. Works like Feng Yao (1983)

and Dinah Washington (1986) speak directly to Basquiat’s interest in dance and music. And jazz music

was a passion he shared with Watts.



Procession (1986) painted by Basquiat on slats of wood showcases his desire to experiment with

different materials while enhancing the depth of his paintings and subverting the rules of ‘high art.’

Similarly, Watts, whose first paintings upon arriving in Paris were created on tarp (a far cheaper and

more resistant material than canvas) often combines diverse techniques and layers to create works that

are worlds unto themselves. Watts’ artistic vision is often outwardly and celestial. At times, however,

the work seems more solidly grounded with direct references to African ceremonial traditions and

landscapes. Watts’ palette is explosive and rich in tonalities, as clearly demonstrated by his most recent

body of work (the Spiritual Gangster series from 2023) included in this exhibition. While paintings like

Intercessor #0 (1989) and Beyond Life (1990) were made around the time of Watts’ friendship with

Basquiat, other works in the selection prove how their spiritual and artistic conversation continued

despite the latter’s passing in 1988. A conversation that continues at a distance to this day.