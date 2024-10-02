Jennifer McAninch joins American Heart Association NH as school engagement director

McAninch

Jennifer McAninch of Weare recently joined the American Heart Association staff as New Hampshire’s school engagement director. In her role, she will assist schools throughout the state with implementing the Association’s Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge programs.

Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge engage students and their families, providing schools with resources and curriculum aimed to develop happy and healthy children prepared to physically and emotionally achieve in the world.

In addition to getting moving with fun activities such as jumping rope, students learn about keeping their hearts and brains healthy and raise funds for lifesaving research and education.

To learn more about the Association’s Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, visit Heart.org/Schools. For more information on the American Heart Association’s local events and initiatives in New Hampshire, visit: Heart.org/NewHampshire and follow them on Facebook, X and Instagram (@NHHeartAssoc).