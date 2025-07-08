John ‘Jack’ Richard Campbell, 85: ‘Lived a live of humility, service and gratitude’

Jack Campbell

MANCHESTER, NH – John “Jack” Richard Campbell passed away July 3, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of love and faith for all those who were blessed to know him. He was born January 13,1940, in Lynn, Mass., to James Franklin Campbell and Alice “Hilma” MacGregor Campbell.

Jack was a proud graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1957. At the young age of 17, he bravely enlisted in the United States Army serving his country during the period of the Cold War with two tours in Korea.

He pursued a career in counseling as the first employee of the Lynn Council on Aging. His career continued from Tennessee to New Hampshire where he ultimately served as a counselor specializing in Addiction Therapy at the VA Medical Center for 25 years.

As a devoted friend of Bill W. for nearly 51 years, Jack lived a life of humility, service, and gratitude. His warm spirit and compassionate nature lent a listening ear, words of comfort, and encouragement to all he met and sponsored.

He had a profoundly personal relationship with God, with prayer being an integral part of his daily life. He cherished his time playing golf at Intervale Country Club, following the NE Patriots, betting on #8 at the horse track, listening to music, and especially drawing and writing poetry. He will be remembered for his great personality, quick sense of humor, and his love for family and friends.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, his brothers James, Roy and Larry; his sister Bette and his wife, Ellie. He is survived by eight nieces and nephews, five step children, his brother-in-law, Syd Goldberg; his army of friends, and his longtime companion, Carol Bednarowski and her family.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of The Courville of Manchester for their compassionate care and invites all to share an act of kindness in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcomed by Liberty House, 221 Orange St., Manchester, NH, 03104.

Services: There are no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will take place Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 11 a.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen followed by a celebration of life.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, has the honor of arranging the services.