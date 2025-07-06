July 10 Zoning Board: Housing, school expansion, a Walnut Street social club + more

ZONING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

ZBA2025-057: 144 Calef Road, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 3

Previously tabled at the public hearing held on June 12, 2025. Applicant has proposed to develop a non-conforming lot with five single-family attached townhouse dwellings with a 5’ front yard setback facing McIlvin Street, a 4.3’ street yard setback facing Calef Road, a 5’ street yard setback facing Queen City Avenue, where there are three curb cuts leading to two-stall garages with spacing between curb cuts of 4’ and 14’ where 30’ between curb cuts is required, where the easternmost driveway is 15.7’ from an intersecting street lot line, with four parking spaces in the front yard setback where one space is allowed, where the four parking spaces are 1.5’ from the front lot line, where the curb cut for the four parking spaces is 36’ where 24’ is allowed, where ten parking spaces require backing out onto a public way, and with a floor area ratio of 0.78 where 0.75 is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 11.03(D)2 Conditions for Development of Non-Conforming Lot, 6.03(A) Front and Street Yard Setbacks (3 counts), 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (3 counts), 10.07(D) Parking Maneuvering (10 counts), 10.08(A) Driveway Location, 10.08(B) Driveway Location (2 counts) and 6.06 Floor Area Ratio.

ZBA2025-065: 275 Jewett Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 7

Previously tabled at the public hearing held on June 12, 2025. Applicant has proposed to convert a school building to a 40-unit multi-family dwelling and occupy the gym with a separate principal use of a fitness center, create parking in the front and street yards and allow business parking for the gym use. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 5.10(A)6 Multi-Family Dwelling, 5.10(H-5)2 Indoor Health and Fitness Center, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks and 10.02(F) Business Parking in a Residential District.

ZBA2025-067: 516 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Previously tabled at the public hearing held on June 12, 2025. Applicant has proposed to erect a 576 SF electronic message center sign on the north façade of a proposed six-story building where 500 SF is allowed and where the sign will advertise goods, services or products that are not for sale or related to the use of the premise, and where relief is requested from the requirement of Arena Overlay District Design Review. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 7.09(E) Arena Overlay District Design Review, 9.09(D) Signs and 9.09(C)1 Signs.

ZBA2025-070: 1 Garside Way, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to erect six building signs where three building signs are allowed and with 600.9 SF on the hanger side wall of the building where 500 SF is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 9.09(A)2 Signs.

ZBA2025-072: 132 Louise Street, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 12

Applicant has proposed to subdivide the property to create one new buildable lot where proposed Lot 10 has 10,000 SF of buildable land area where 12,000 SF is required, with approximately 50’ of frontage on Liane Street where 100’ is required, and where proposed Lot 10A has 10,000 SF of buildable land area where 12,500 SF is required. There would be no frontage on an accepted way due to the uncertain dedication of Louise Street where 100’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage for Lot 10 and 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage as well as RSA 674:41 for Lot 10A.

ZBA2025-073: West Hillcrest Avenue, Map 463, Lot 9, Residential Two Family District, Ward 9

Applicant has proposed to develop Tax Map 463, Lot 9 with a single- family dwelling, where Lot 9 is subject to consolidation with Tax Map 463, Lot 9A due to non-conforming lot frontage of Lot 9A of 68.35’ where 75’ is required, as well as a non-conforming lot area of 4,573 SF where 6,500 SF is required. Additionally, Lot 9 would have 74.65’ of frontage where 75’ is required, 5,071 SF where 6,500 SF is required and where the lot frontage is only maintained for a depth of 67.39’ where 100’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 11.03(D)2(d) conditions for Development of a Non-Conforming Lot.

ZBA2025-074: 544 Hanover Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 4

Applicant has proposed to install a 6’ high vinyl fence in the front yard where 4’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 8.27(B) Fences and Walls.

ZBA2025-075: 28 Webster Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 1

Applicant has proposed to construct a 480 SF second-floor addition with a 5’ side yard setback and an exterior stairway with a 1’ side yard setback where 20’ is required in both instances. The addition would also represent an expansion of 15.5% where professional office uses in the overlay district are allowed an expansion of 5%, maintain parking spaces within 4’ of the side lot line, maintain a free-standing sign 3.5’ from the front lot line where 7.5’ is required, and maintain three awning signs and one wall sign where one sign is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 7.04(B) Business and Professional Offices, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks, 9.08(C) Signs and 9.08(A)1 Signs (4 counts).

ZBA2025-076: 40 Theresa Court, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 9

Applicant has proposed to construct a 12’ x 30’ rear dormer addition with a 5’ side yard setback where 10’ is required. Applicant has also proposed to maintain an 8’ x 10’ shed in the side yard with a 3’ setback from the side lot line where 10’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback and 8.29(A) Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2025-077: 875 South Mammoth Road, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to construct new 6’ wide x 4’ 9” deep front steps 18’ from the front lot line where 25’ is required and maintain a parking space 0’ from the front lot line where relief for a 4’ setback was granted by variance case ZBA2024-024. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2025-078: 1671 Brown Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 9

Applicant has proposed to reduce the length of four parking spaces in the front yard from 18’ to 14’ by maintaining 4’ wide planters previously indicated to be removed on the plan submitted with variance case ZBA2021-082. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 10.06(A) Parking Layout.

ZBA2025-079: Wellington Road, Map 645, Lot 41, Residential Suburban Multifamily District, Ward 2

Applicant has proposed to construct five single-family attached townhouse dwellings on a lot with 11,283 SF of buildable land area where 17,000 SF is required. There would be a front yard setback of 10’ where 20’ is required and a rear yard setback of 10’ where 30’ is required. Additionally, there would be a parking area without the required screening, without bumpers for spaces 6 through 10 and a 9’ landscape perimeter where 10’ is required. Applicant has also proposed to install an 8’ high fence to screen the dumpster in the side yard where 6’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 8.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 10.07(K)4 Parking Screening, 10.07(K)1 Parking Bumpers, 10.07(G) Landscaping and 8.27(B) Fences and Walls.

ZBA2025-080: 263 North Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 2

Applicant has proposed to construct a 6’ x 20’ one-story addition with gabled awnings over two entrances with a 14’ front yard setback where 20’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback.

ZBA2025-081: 275 Hooksett Road, General Business District, Ward 1

Applicant has proposed to raze the existing car wash and replace it with a new car wash and car care building with a 1’ street yard setback where 20’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback.

ZBA2025-082: 42 Old Wellington Road, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 4

Applicant has proposed to construct a 16’ x 16’ rear deck onto the house with a 17’ rear yard setback where 30’ is required. Applicant has also proposed to maintain an 8’ x 10’ shed 2.6’ from the rear lot line where 4’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2025-083: 84 and 92 Putnam Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 11

Applicant has proposed to subdivide the property located at 84 Putnam Street, which has two principal structures, so that each building is on its own lot and adjust the lot line of 92 Putnam Street to eliminate an encroachment by the westernmost building of 84 Putnam Street. The proposed Lot 39 would remain improved with a three and a half story building with a commercial first floor and three residential units above on a lot with 1,954 SF where 10,000 SF is required, with lot frontage and width of 39.05’ where 100’ is required, with a 0’ side yard setback where 10’ is required, with lot coverage of 100% where 75% is allowed, and with floor area ratio of 2.03 where 0.75 is allowed. The proposed Lot 39A would remain improved with a laundromat on a lot with 1,167 SF where 10,000 SF is required, with lot frontage and width of 25’ where 100’ is required, with side yard setbacks of 0’ and 0.9’ where 10’ is required in each instance.The proposed Lot 40 would remain improved with a two-family dwelling on a lot with 1,887 SF where 5,000 SF is required, lot frontage and width of 36.04’ where 50’ is required, a side yard setback of 3’ where 10’ is required, and floor area ratio of 1.28 where 0.75 is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts), 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.04 Lot Coverage and 6.06 Floor Area Ratio for Lot 39, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts) and 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback (2 counts) for Lot 39A, and 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts), 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.06 Floor Area Ratio and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks for Lot 40.

ZBA2025-084: 155 Morey Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 9

Applicant has proposed to maintain an undersized parking space 15.5’ in length where 18.5’ is required in the front yard less than 4’ from the front and side lot lines and building. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 10.07(B) Parking Layout and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2025-085: 151 Walnut Street, Civic Institutional District, Ward 2

Applicant has proposed to occupy the existing structure with a social club, a nine-room hotel, and a spa. Applicant has also proposed to construct a ramp with a 10’ side yard setback where 20’ is required, construct a retaining wall within 10’ of a street lot line over 4’ in height where 4’ is allowed, and provide two proposed parking spaces that will back onto a public way. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 5.10(J)8 Membership Fraternal and Social Organizations and Clubs, 5.10(H-3)1 Hotels and Motels and Extended Stay Facilities, 5.10(H-5)2 Indoor Health and Fitness Center, Pool, Gym, or Membership Recreation Center, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 8.27(B) Fences and Walls and 10.07(D) Parking Maneuvering.

ZBA2025-086: 749 East Industrial Park Drive, General Industrial / Industrial Park District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to expand a private elementary use currently occupying 11,694 SF of the first floor under variance ZBA2023-018 by occupying an additional 11,745 SF on the second floor. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 5.10(J)2 Private Elementary or Secondary School Including Recreational Facilities.

ZBA2025-090: 940 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has requested a two-year extension for the variance granted by case ZBA2023-066 to construct 9 studio dwelling units less than 400 SF on a lot with 1,765 SF of buildable land area where 6,000 SF is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 14.02(B)4 Two Year Period to Exercise Variance.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, July 3 for a public hearing. No applications were decided at that meeting. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.