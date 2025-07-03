July 11-13 The Majestic Theatre Presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ 

From left, Jean-Claude Deslauriers, Duncan Caron, Jonathan Kaplan, Jack Downey, David Kennedy, Matthias Whitney, Brian MacHarrie

DERRY, NH – Join us for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 12 at 7 p..m and on Sunday, July 11 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 603- 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

About the show:

The irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son.

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice

“Sha la la, Joseph, you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!” One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph.

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” Appropriate for all audiences and groups, Joseph is performed hundreds of times a year by schools across North America, the U.K. and around the world.

Majestic’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Jeff Caron with Musical Direction by A. Robert Dionne, Choreographed by Bruce Williams and stars an ensemble cast.