July 13: Informational meeting on what it takes to to become a high school football referee

Find out what it takes to make a difference by officiating high school football.

CONCORD, NH – High School Football, needs you! Join us at Memorial Field in Concord, Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. for an informational meeting about becoming a football official.

Do you want to make a difference?

Have fun?

Stay involved with a sport you love?

Make some extra money while doing all of the above?

Join us in stripes on the football field this fall. New Hampshire, like all other states, has a shortage of high school football officials and we need more people involved. The New Hampshire Football Officials Association (NHFOA) has a two-year training program that starts in July and will have you working games on the field in August.

Officiating is a TON OF FUN. It’s a great way to stay involved with the community, meet some great people and make some extra cash while running around getting some exercise.

For more information join us at Memorial Field in Concord on Saturday July 13 at 4 p.m. or visit https://www.nhfoa.net/apprentice-area/become-an-official