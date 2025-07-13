July 17 Planning Board: Pearl Street Parking Garage public hearing continuation + more

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, July 17 at 6 p.m. for a limited public hearing on the following application. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

PDSP2024-002: Orange Street & Pearl Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing from July 3, 2025. Applicant has submitted a one-year extension request, in addition to a compliance hearing for the architectural details of the proposed 312-space, steel frame parking deck. This is associated with the NeighborWorks development including a 4-story, 125-unit apartment building, and twelve (12) 3-story townhouses.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a business meeting:

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, June 10 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

ZBA2025-057: 144 Calef Road, Tabled until August 14.

144 Calef Road, Tabled until August 14. ZBA2025-065: 275 Jewett Street, Variance granted.

275 Jewett Street, Variance granted. ZBA2025-067: 516 Elm Street, Variance denied.

516 Elm Street, Variance denied. ZBA2025-070: 1 Garside Way, Variance granted.

1 Garside Way, Variance granted. ZBA2025-072: 132 Louise Street, Variance granted.

132 Louise Street, Variance granted. ZBA2025-073: West Hillcrest Avenue, Variance granted.

West Hillcrest Avenue, Variance granted. ZBA2025-074: 544 Hanover Street, Variance granted.

544 Hanover Street, Variance granted. ZBA2025-075: 28 Webster Street, Variance granted.

28 Webster Street, Variance granted. ZBA2025-076: 40 Theresa Court, Variance granted.

40 Theresa Court, Variance granted. ZBA2025-077: 875 South Mammoth Road, Variance granted.

875 South Mammoth Road, Variance granted. ZBA2025-078: 1671 Brown Street, Variance denied.

1671 Brown Street, Variance denied. ZBA2025-079: Wellington Road, Variance granted.

Wellington Road, Variance granted. ZBA2025-080: 263 North Street, Variance granted.

263 North Street, Variance granted. ZBA2025-081: 275 Hooksett Road, Variance granted.

275 Hooksett Road, Variance granted. ZBA2025-082: 42 Old Wellington Road, Variance granted.

42 Old Wellington Road, Variance granted. ZBA2025-083: 84 and 92 Putnam Street, Variance granted.

84 and 92 Putnam Street, Variance granted. ZBA2025-084: 155 Morey Street, Variance granted.

155 Morey Street, Variance granted. ZBA2025-085: 151 Walnut Street, Variance granted.

151 Walnut Street, Variance granted. ZBA2025-086: 749 East Industrial Park Drive, Variance granted.

749 East Industrial Park Drive, Variance granted. ZBA2025-090: 940 Elm Street, Variance granted.