July 18-21 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 18th

Chris Cavanaugh will be playing July 18 at Fratellos.

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Dan Fallon / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrew Kavanaugh / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Rich Wallace / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Mugsy / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Chris Perkins / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 19th

Tyler Levs performs July 19 at San Francisco Kitchen in Nashua.

Stephen DeCuire / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Bernie / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Open Mic with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Randy & Brad / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Halley Neal / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6pm

Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Jonny Friday / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Radio Daze / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Samantha Rae / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Long Autumn / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 20th

Kat Gustafson will be live at Bonfire Country Bar on July 20.

Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Jonny Angel / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 4pm

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Jenni Lynn Band / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jessica Olson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Taylor Marie / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Code 4 / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Brad Dubay / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Moneykat / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 21st

Another Tequila Sunrise will bring the Eagles vibe to Stark Park on July 21.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Another Tequila Sunrise / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm

Joanie Cicatelli / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Brian Doucette Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, JULY 18th

NEVERS SECOND REGIMENT BAND / Pierce Manse Lawn (Concord) / 7pm – FREE EVENT

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band is the Capitol City’s professional community band, dedicated to bringing an annual series of summer concerts to the greater Concord area and throughout the state. Its compound name derives from its military affiliation with the Second Regiment of the New Hampshire National Guard in the late 1800’s and direction for more than half a century by Claremont cornetist, Arthur Nevers. The band also has links to the Civil War Band of 1861 that accompanied the Third New Hampshire Regiment to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Throughout its years of service, Nevers’ Band has remained a professional civilian community band, but its military origins have always flavored its history and traditions. www.piercemanse.org/events

RADIO FLASHBACK / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

An amazing tribute to your favorite artists of the 70’s and 80’s! Get ready to hear all of the top hits from iconic bands such as; Aerosmith, Journey, Foreigner, Queen, Styx, Bon Jovi, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, and more! Radio Flashback are not just your classic rock band – they are a tribute to the music, the artists, and the rock concert experiences that we all remember. www.labellewinery.com

FRIDAY, JULY 19th

HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS – BOB SEGER TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

This 9-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. Determined to leave no stone unturned, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano. The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

DUELING PIANOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally “the most fun one can have with one’s clothes On!”I have to agree! It is a massive “to the top of your lungs” sing-along with all your friends while drinking to excess! Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who seem to know every song ever written. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JULY 20th

KENT AXELL – PSYCHOLOGICAL ILLUSIONIST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Las Vegas Magician and Mentalist Kent Axell. The Mindreader – An Evening of Mischief and Madness. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Drew Dunn, Paul Landwehr, and Andrea Henry. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

PEACE FROG – TRIBUTE TO THE DOORS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, this highly acclaimed act pays tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors by recreating the magic and intensity of a Doors concert experience. Based out of Venice, California, lead singer Tony Fernandez lives out every move of Jim Morrison on stage and delivers a powerful recreation of true likeness in presence, vocals, mannerisms and spirit. Peace Frog is the drama and rock theater that made the Doors famous. Dark and spooky, mystical and hypnotic, the band demonstrates the ability to transform any room into an actual Doors concert experience. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SUNDAY, JULY 21st

TARTAN TERRORS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic Invasion to festivals and shows across North America, blending the energy of a rock show with humour and step dance. With a distinctive sound and proud tradition of making Celtic music fun and accessible to any audience, the Terrors have played stages across North America. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE DEL MCCOURY BAND / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Even among the pantheon of music’s finest artists, Del McCoury stands alone. From the nascent sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honkytonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams, Del is the living link. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

UPCOMING EVENTS

NUNSENSE JAMBOREE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 9-11 – DIRECT/x

Cheered by audiences and critics alike as funny and fast-paced, this hilarious hoedown is Nunsense fun with a Laugh-In/Hee-Haw/Grand Ole Opry slant. In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!