July 18-21 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JULY 18th
- Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Dan Fallon / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Andrew Kavanaugh / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm
- Rich Wallace / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Mugsy / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Chris Perkins / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JULY 19th
- Stephen DeCuire / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Bernie / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Open Mic with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Andrea Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Randy & Brad / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Halley Neal / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6pm
- Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Jonny Friday / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Radio Daze / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Samantha Rae / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Long Autumn / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 20th
- Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Jonny Angel / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 4pm
- Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Jenni Lynn Band / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jessica Olson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Bella Perrotta / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Eddie Sands / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Taylor Marie / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Code 4 / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Brad Dubay / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Moneykat / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, JULY 21st
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Another Tequila Sunrise / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Brian Doucette Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dave Ayotte Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, JULY 18th
NEVERS SECOND REGIMENT BAND / Pierce Manse Lawn (Concord) / 7pm – FREE EVENT
Nevers’ Second Regiment Band is the Capitol City’s professional community band, dedicated to bringing an annual series of summer concerts to the greater Concord area and throughout the state. Its compound name derives from its military affiliation with the Second Regiment of the New Hampshire National Guard in the late 1800’s and direction for more than half a century by Claremont cornetist, Arthur Nevers. The band also has links to the Civil War Band of 1861 that accompanied the Third New Hampshire Regiment to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Throughout its years of service, Nevers’ Band has remained a professional civilian community band, but its military origins have always flavored its history and traditions. www.piercemanse.org/events
RADIO FLASHBACK / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
An amazing tribute to your favorite artists of the 70’s and 80’s! Get ready to hear all of the top hits from iconic bands such as; Aerosmith, Journey, Foreigner, Queen, Styx, Bon Jovi, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, and more! Radio Flashback are not just your classic rock band – they are a tribute to the music, the artists, and the rock concert experiences that we all remember. www.labellewinery.com
FRIDAY, JULY 19th
HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS – BOB SEGER TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
This 9-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. Determined to leave no stone unturned, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano. The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
DUELING PIANOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally “the most fun one can have with one’s clothes On!”I have to agree! It is a massive “to the top of your lungs” sing-along with all your friends while drinking to excess! Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who seem to know every song ever written. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, JULY 20th
KENT AXELL – PSYCHOLOGICAL ILLUSIONIST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Las Vegas Magician and Mentalist Kent Axell. The Mindreader – An Evening of Mischief and Madness. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring Drew Dunn, Paul Landwehr, and Andrea Henry. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
PEACE FROG – TRIBUTE TO THE DOORS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Celebrating their 25th anniversary, this highly acclaimed act pays tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors by recreating the magic and intensity of a Doors concert experience. Based out of Venice, California, lead singer Tony Fernandez lives out every move of Jim Morrison on stage and delivers a powerful recreation of true likeness in presence, vocals, mannerisms and spirit. Peace Frog is the drama and rock theater that made the Doors famous. Dark and spooky, mystical and hypnotic, the band demonstrates the ability to transform any room into an actual Doors concert experience. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
SUNDAY, JULY 21st
TARTAN TERRORS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic Invasion to festivals and shows across North America, blending the energy of a rock show with humour and step dance. With a distinctive sound and proud tradition of making Celtic music fun and accessible to any audience, the Terrors have played stages across North America. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
THE DEL MCCOURY BAND / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Even among the pantheon of music’s finest artists, Del McCoury stands alone. From the nascent sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honkytonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams, Del is the living link. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
UPCOMING EVENTS
NUNSENSE JAMBOREE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 9-11 – DIRECT/x
Cheered by audiences and critics alike as funny and fast-paced, this hilarious hoedown is Nunsense fun with a Laugh-In/Hee-Haw/Grand Ole Opry slant. In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
