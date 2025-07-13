July 19: New England Artists for Action to hold ‘Dark Side of the Rainbow’ arts market, afterparty

MANCHESTER, NH – New England Artists for Action is a newly formed collective of small businesses and artisans from New Hampshire and Connecticut that not only have the passion for art and literature, but also have the passion to bring change to our communities.

Through online fundraisers and our first in-person market on July 19 at 72 Concord St. we aim to help support organizations that provide services to the LGBTQIA+ community, immigrants as well as other marginalized groups in New England. We believe through collective action we can protect and preserve these communities within our region.

With a darker and grungier representation of the iconic Pride rainbow we aim to be inclusive in every aspect of the word. With this as our goal, we are hosting our first ever in-person market. While being advocates for those who need it most we also want to be true to ourselves. Most of our admins are not only queer but alternative, and our aesthetic doesn’t really fit with the classic rainbow. This market will have unique treasures, one of a kind jewelry, oddities and curiosities, books filled with guilty pleasures, and artists that live for the word spooky. Supporting even more forms of creativity there will be an after party as well.

This show will highlight the intense beats of DJ Zombi to really get the blood pumping in your veins.

We truly want to create a space for all to feel safe and welcome. But this event is a nod to the darkness and all of the dark hearts out there. Come down and support local artists as well as our fundraiser for Queerlective!