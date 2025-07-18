July 19: Touch-a-Truck at the Mall of NH

MANCHESTER, NH – The Mall of New Hampshire invites families to attend an unforgettable day of big wheels and fun at Touch a Truck events throughout the summer. Kids and parents alike will have the chance to get up close and personal with an exciting lineup of vehicles. Climb aboard fire trucks, peek inside police cruisers, and explore other specialty vehicles that serve and support our communities every day.

The Touch a Truck events are free, with a $5 suggested donation to benefit the Simon Youth Foundation. The Simon Youth Foundation supports alternative education programs helping students overcome obstacles, graduate, and continue their education with scholarships.

WHEN & WHERE:

Saturday, July 19 | 10 AM – 1 PM; Sensory-friendly hour from 10AM – 11AM

The Mall of New Hampshire – in the Dining Pavilion lot

1500 S Willow St, Manchester, NH