July 20-Aug. 1: Register for summer tennis camp (El campamento de tenis de City Tennis)

MANCHESTER, NH – The City Tennis-NH Summer Camp has been in operation for over 20 years. The purpose of the program is to provide opportunities to children and youth of New Hampshire that live in its cities. These children and youth may not have the chance to access the sport of tennis; as such we want to make this opportunity available to participate in the sport for a lifetime.

The tennis instruction has been provided by area high school/college tennis players, coaches and tennis professionals that volunteer their time for one week, 5 days, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost for the campers varies on ability to pay and range from $5 to $100, which includes: T-shirt, snacks, racquet if needed. In years past this has included a trip to the US Open for Arthur Ashe Kids Day. Those that do not meet the criteria per the purpose and intent of the program, will be welcomed by paying $100 for the five days of instruction and a t-shirt.

For more information about City Tennis-NH, please contact Gustavo Moral at 603-644-3544 x111 or 603-566- 3197 – [email protected] – volunteer and sponsorship opportunities still available.

El campamento de tenis de City Tennis-NH ha estado funcionando por más de veinte años. El propósito es proveer oportunidades para niños y jóvenes de New Hampshire que viven en sus ciudades. Quizás estos niños y jóvenes no han sido expuestos al deporte de tenis; por lo tanto, a través de este campamento se les ofrece la oportunidad de participar en el “deporte de por vida.”

La instrucción es por medio de entrenadores profesionales y también de jugadores a nivel secundario y de universidad, quienes donan su tiempo para este propósito. El costo para los niños que califican es de $5 dólares, lo cual incluye una raqueta, una camiseta y refrigerios. En el pasado el programa ha incluido viaje al abierto de tenis de Estados Unidos. Quienes no llenen los requisitos de participación, serán bienvenidos pagando $100 dólares por los cinco días del campamento y una camiseta.

Por detalles adicionales acerca de City Tennis-NH, contáctese con Gustavo Moral a 603-644-3544 x111 o 603- 566-3197 – [email protected]

