July 20: New date for NH Aviation Museum Classic Car Show

Vintage vehicles to converge on grounds at Manchester airport; event features prizes, raffles, food trucks and more

LONDONDERRY, NH —It’s on, but postponed due to inclement weather.

The Aviation Museum’s annual Classic Car Show takes place on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was postponed from its original date of Saturday, July 13 due to expected inclement weather.

Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including odd or unusual conveyances. It’s a great chance for proud owners to show off their completed projects or works in progress, and for the public to check out some amazing rides from all over New England.

Major support for this event is provided by Primary Bank.

The car show is held on the grounds of the Aviation Museum, with close-up views of the action on nearby Runway 17-35 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

“It’s a great way to spend a summer day outside, checking out vintage vehicles while seeing old friends and making new ones,” said Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum.

Trophies will be given out for the People’s Choice Award and the Museum Award. All registered entrants will be included in a raffle with multiple winners of valuable prize packages. A separate 50/50 raffle will be held as well as a yard sale, with all proceeds to benefit the non-profit Aviation Museum.

Admission/registration is $10 per vehicle entry plus occupants, cash only. To facilitate orderly set-up, owners are asked to arrive between 9 and 10 a.m. at the grounds of the Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, N.H.

Admission to the grounds for spectators is $5 per adult; children 12 and under free. Admission is cash only. Only show cars will be allowed on museum grounds; spectators and visitors are asked to park on local streets outside the museum and walk to the car show.

The event will have food trucks. Portable toilets will be available during the show. The Aviation Museum will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission to the museum is included with car show admission.

Businesses or dealers wishing to attend as vendors at the car show should call Leah Dearborn at (603) 669-4877 to reserve space. A limited number of vending spaces is available.

The Aviation Museum of N.H., located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, N.H., is a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization.

The Aviation Museum of N.H., based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring students today to become the aerospace pioneers of tomorrow.

Named “Best Place to Take Kids” in southern New Hampshire in the 2024 HippoPress Readers Poll, the Aviation Museum of N.H. was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Non-Profit Impact Award’ by the Center for N.H. Non-Profits.

For more information about the Car Show or the Aviation Museum, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call (603) 669-4820. Follow the Aviation Museum on social media at www.facebook.com/nhahs.