July 27 & 28: Griffin Free Library in Auburn holding annual book sale

The Griffin Free Library is like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow – if you’re looking for some great book deals. Come by July 27 & 28. Photo/GFL

AUBURN, NH – The library’s huge annual book sale will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and on Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Auburn Village School gym. Early Bird entry at 7 a.m. on the 27th is available for a $10 fee. Stop by the library and purchase a tote bag from the Friends of Griffin Free Public Library and you can fill it for free on Sunday the 28th!

The sale features tens of thousands used books, vinyl records, audio books, DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles. Adult books are priced at $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardcovers; children’s books are available for 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers; and audio materials, DVDs, games and puzzles range from $1 to $2. On Sunday, July 28 fill a bag provided by the library for $5 or fill your own bag for $10!

All proceeds from the sale will help fund Griffin Free Library programming, such as the Summer Reading program, events, author presentations and more.