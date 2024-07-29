July 29 declared ‘Manchester Police Department Purple Heart Day’

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – In support of the city’s police department’s establishment of a Purple Heart Medal to honor officers who are seriously wounded or killed in the line of duty, Mayor Jay Ruais today issued a Resolution establishing July 29 as “Manchester Police Department Purple Heart” Day.

Ruais noted the Purple Heart is one of the most recognized and respected awards in the United States with a proud history dating back to General George Washington in 1782, and said, “it’s only right that the city offers special thanks to our officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve then suffer injury or death.”

The mayor offered special thanks to Sergeant Kevin Jusza, the driving force behind the creation of the Police Purple Heart Medal, saying, “I know that his efforts will inspire other departments in New Hampshire and the rest of the country to do the same.”

Twelve officers were honored with the MPD’s original purple hearts. Those receiving the award posthumously included:

Sergeant Henry McAllister

Inspector William Moher

Officer Ralph Miller

Officer Michael Briggs

The other recipients were:

Officer Dan Doherty (retired)

Officer Kenneth Pitman, retired

Detective Robert Freitas, retired

former Officer Olivia LaCroix

Sergeant Ryan Hardy

Detective Matthew O’Connor

Detective Brendan Langton

Detective Kevin Shields

The Purple Heart ceremony was held before a standing-room-only crowd at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Manchester. Recognizing the significance of the day, Chief Allen Aldenberg said, “This is our first ceremony. I hope it’s our last, but it’s important to recognize our history so we don’t forget the sacrifices of our men and women. They faced danger head on and acted with valor.”