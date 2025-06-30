July 3 Planning Board: Suburban condos, new downtown parking garage + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, July 3 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

PDSP2025-001: South Mammoth Road & Corning Road, Residential Suburban Low Density District and Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a planned development and site plan application for a 220-unit, 44 building residential development on 46 acres, with a clubhouse, private roadways with two wetland crossings, and primary access off of Corning Road and South Mammoth Road.

PDSP2024-002: Orange Street & Pearl Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a one-year extension request, in addition to a compliance hearing for the architectural details of the proposed 312-space, steel frame parking deck. This is associated with the NeighborWorks development including a 4-story, 125-unit apartment building, and twelve (12) 3-story townhouses.

CU2025-016: 82 Katinka Drive, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted a Conditional Use Permit application to construct an 898 SF +/- Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in new construction attached to the rear of the existing garage which is to be expanded by one bay.

S2025-006: 145 Garvin Avenue, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted a subdivision plan for the merger of two lots and subsequent subdivision into three lots of 13,247 SF; 9,072 SF; and 7,252 SF.

S2025-007: 42 Lingard Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for the creation of one new lot of 7,639 SF, the parent lot having 7,316 SF, both with frontage along Lingard Street.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, June 18 for a business meeting. The following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

SP2025-012 & CU2025-011: 725 Gold Street, Applications approved.

PDSP2025-002: 1895 South Willow Street, Application approved.

SP2025-014: 440 Hanover Street, Application approved.

SP2025-015: 175 Lincoln Street, Application approved.

PDSP2025-003: 89 Sagamore Street, Application approved.

CU2025-014: 206 Ash Street, Application approved.