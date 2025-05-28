June 10: First-ever NH Industry Day kicks off at Veterans Park for food, music and vendors

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 2 p.m., join Granite Outdoor Alliance and New Hampshire’s Department of Business Economic Affairs at Manchester’s Veterans Memorial Park for a historic press conference recognizing New Hampshire’s thriving outdoor industry. Governor Kelly Ayotte will officially declare June 10 as “New Hampshire Outdoor Industry Day.” This proclamation highlights the economic impact of New Hampshire’s $3.9 billion outdoor industry, which supports over 30,000 jobs and 1,000 small businesses across the state.

Keynote speakers will include:

Governor Kelly Ayotte;

Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell;

Manchester City Mayor Jay Ruais;

Granite Outdoor Alliance Director Tyler Ray;

Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development Director Janel Lawton; and

NEMO Equipment CEO and Founder Cam Brensinger.

Following the press conference, attendees can explore the Rock City Vendor Village, a pop-up showcasing local outdoor brands and partners from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, activities and giveaways. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Purpose:

This event celebrates New Hampshire’s outdoor industry and its vital role in economic development, workforce attraction, and state identity. The day is intended to highlight the cross-sector collaboration among state, local, and industry leaders by:

Raising awareness of the outdoor industry’s economic contributions to the state’s GDP, jobs, and wages.

Launching BEA ORID’s Workforce Toolkit for the Outdoor Lifestyle to help businesses integrate outdoor assets into their recruitment and retention strategies.

Supporting NH outdoor brands at the Rock City Vendor Village and giving the public an oportuntiy to engage with our incredible businesses and nonprofits.

Join us to celebrate this inaugural occasion! Learn how the outdoor sector shapes New Hampshire’s future and discover opportunities for business growth and workforce development in one of the nation’s most robust outdoor economies.