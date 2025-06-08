June 12 Zoning Board: Hallsville School redevelopment + more

ZONING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, June 12 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

ZBA2025-041: 102 Thorp Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 10

Applicant has proposed to maintain a 12’ x 16’ shed 9.1’ from a side lot line where 10’ is required, maintain a 9’ x 17’ spa pool less than 4’ from the principal structure, and maintain a front yard parking space off Hill Street less than 4’ from the street lot line. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses, 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses, and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2025-044: 82 Katinka Drive, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to construct a one-story addition to create one additional garage stall and an accessory dwelling unit to the rear of the garage with a 12’ side yard setback where 20’ is required and maintain a shed in the rear yard 22’ 10” from wetlands where 25’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback and 6.09(A) Wetland Setback.

ZBA2025-045: 443 Lake Street, Neighborhood Business District, Ward 5

Applicant has proposed to create a dwelling unit on the first floor formerly occupied by a restaurant resulting in a four-unit dwelling. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 5.10(A)6 Multi-Family Dwelling.

443 Lake St.

ZBA2025-053: 560 Megan Drive, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to install an 8’ high fence in the side yard of a corner lot where 6’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Section(s) 8.27(B) Fences and Walls.

ZBA2025-054: 77 Amherst St., Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to erect a projecting sign 20’ in height where a height of 8’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Section(s) 9.07(F) Signs.

77 Amherst St., now owned by the Palace Theatres.

ZBA2025-055: 994 Somerville Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 7

Applicant has proposed to subdivide the property where proposed Lot 105 will remain improved with a two-family dwelling on a lot with 5,002 SF of buildable lot area where 6,500 SF is required, with two parking spaces within the front yard setback where one is allowed, and where proposed Lot 105A will be developed with a two-family dwelling on a lot with 5,192 SF of buildable lot area where 6,500 SF is required, where the required frontage is maintained for a depth of 53.5’ where 100’ is required, where the proposed two-family dwelling will have a front yard setback of 8.7’ where 15’ is required, a rear yard setback of 10.5’ where 20’ is required, and floor area ratio of 0.59 where 0.5 is allowed, and maintain a 6’ stockade fence along the eastern lot line that extends into the front yard where 4’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks for proposed Lot 105, and 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Width, 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 6.06 Floor Area Ratio and 8.27(B) Fences and Walls for proposed Lot 105A.

ZBA2025-056: 365 Megan Drive, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to construct a 14’ x 15’ deck with a 21’ rear yard setback where 30’ is required and create two parking spaces less than 4’ from a property line. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2025-057: 144 Calef Road, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to develop a non-conforming lot with five single-family attached townhouse dwellings with a 5’ front yard setback facing McIlvin Street, a 4.3’ street yard setback facing Calef Road, a 5’ street yard setback facing Queen City Avenue, where there are three curb cuts leading to two-stall garages with spacing between curb cuts of 4’ and 14’ where 30’ between curb cuts is required, where the easternmost driveway is 15.7’ from an intersecting street lot line, with four parking spaces in the front yard setback where one space is allowed, where the four parking spaces are 1.5’ from the front lot line, where the curb cut for the four parking spaces is 36’ where 24’ is allowed, where ten parking spaces require backing out onto a public way, and with a floor area ratio of 0.78 where 0.75 is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 11.03(D)2 Conditions for Development of Non-Conforming Lot, 6.03(A) Front and Street Yard Setbacks (3 counts), 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (3 counts), 10.07(D) Parking Maneuvering (10 counts), 10.08(A) Driveway Location, 10.08(B) Driveway Location (2 counts) and 6.06 Floor Area Ratio.

ZBA2025-058: 136 and 152 Oakdale Avenue, Residential Two Family District, Ward 9

Applicant has proposed to develop Tax Map 370, Lot 51 with a single-family home where the lot is subject to consolidation due to the fact that lot width of 50’ is not maintained for a distance of 100’. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 11.03(D)2(d) Conditions for Development of a Non-Conforming Lot.

ZBA2025-059: 67 Murphy Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to subdivide the property to create one new buildable lot where proposed Lot 31 will remain improved with a single-family home and a shed within 4’ from the rear lot line, and where proposed Lot 31A only maintains the lot frontage for a distance of 90’ where 100’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses for proposed Lot 31, and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width for proposed Lot 31A.

ZBA2025-060: 35 Kalisz Lane, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to install a 6’ fence along the easterly side lot line that extends into the front yard where 4’ is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 8.27(B) Fences and Walls.

ZBA2025-061: 1020 Hanover Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 4

Applicant has proposed to construct a 22’ x 28’detached garage in the rear yard occupying 25.9% of the rear yard area where 25% is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2025-063: 153 Beech St., Urban Multifamily District, Ward 7

Applicant has proposed to construct a 20’ x 52’ three-story addition to create two additional dwelling units resulting in an eight-unit multi-family dwelling on an 11,000 SF lot where 12,500 SF of buildable lot area is required, create new parking spaces where one new space will be in the street yard and less than 4’ from a lot line and where the new pavement will not have the required 10’ landscape buffer and will result in lot coverage of 86.1% where 75% is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 8.04 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks, 10.07(G) Landscaping, and 6.03(C) Lot Coverage.

153 Beech St.

ZBA2025-064: 396 Cedar Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 5

Applicant has proposed to construct an accessible ramp and landings with a 0’ rear yard setback where 18’ is required and maintain two parking spaces less than 4’ from the proposed ramp. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (2 counts).

ZBA2025-065: 275 Jewett Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 7

Applicant has proposed to convert a school building to a 40-unit multi-family dwelling and occupy the gym with a separate principal use of a fitness center, create parking in the front and street yards and allow business parking for the gym use. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 5.10(A)6 Multi-Family Dwelling, 5.10(H-5)2 Indoor Health and Fitness Center, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks and 10.02(F) Business Parking in a Residential District.

The former Hallsville School, 177 Jewett St.

ZBA2025-066: South Mammoth Road, Map 802, Lot 01, Residential Suburban Low Density District and Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to modify previously granted variance ZBA2024-102 for a planned development of 220 attached single-family townhouse units by adding two buildings with no change to the total of 220 units, on a lot of 1,509,093 SF where 1,715,000 SF is required and where relief from the requirement of 1,635,000 SF was granted by prior variance, with a floor area ratio of 0.22 where 0.1 is allowed and where relief for 0.21 was granted by prior variance, and with lot coverage of 23% where 15% is allowed in the R-S and R-1A Zoning Districts. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.06 Floor Area Ratio and 6.04 Lot Coverage.

ZBA2025-067: 516 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to erect a 576 SF electronic message center sign on the north façade of a proposed six-story building where 500 SF is allowed and where the sign will advertise goods, services or products that are not for sale or related to the use of the premise, and where relief is requested from the requirement of Arena Overlay District Design Review. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 7.09(E) Arena Overlay District Design Review, 9.09(D) Signs and 9.09(C)1 Signs.

ZBA2025-068: 785 Coral Street, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 1

Applicant has proposed to construct a second story addition above an attached garage with a side yard setback of 16.7’ where 20’ is required, where relief was previously granted for the garage by case 177-ZO-81, construct a covered front porch with a front yard setback of 16.3’ where 25’ is required and a side yard setback of 18.4’ where 20’ is required and maintain pool equipment in the rear yard within 4’ of the side lot line, and seek a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback (2 counts), 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses (2 counts) and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2025-071: 431 East High Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 4

Applicant has proposed to construct a third dwelling unit in a new detached barn styled structure, where relief was previously granted by case ZBA2023-030 on April 13, 2023 for the same counts with the exception of the rear yard setback, resulting in two principal structures on a lot of 10,185 SF where 22,500 SF is required, with a side yard setback of 10’ where 20’ is required, with a rear yard setback of 20’ where 30’ is required, with four parking spaces within 4’ of a property line and/or building, and where four parallel parking spaces are undersized. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (7 counts), 10.07(K)4 Parking Screening, 10.06(A) Parking Layout, 10.07(D) Parking Maneuvering and 10.07(G) Landscaping.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, June 5 for a public hearing. No applications were decided at that meeting. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.