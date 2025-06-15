June 18 Planning Board: Meeting Wednesday since City Hall is closed on Juneteenth

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. and the following applications are on the agenda for a limited public hearing. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

PDSP2025-002: 1895 South Willow Street, General Business Zoning District, Ward 8

Continuation of a public hearing from June 5, 2025. Applicant has submitted a planned development and site plan application for a 1,815 SF coffee shop with limited indoor seating, 22 new parking spaces, and a drive-thru lane, on a lease lot adjacent to the newly approved Service Credit Union.

PDSP2025-005: 505 Brown Avenue, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 9

Continuation of a public hearing from June 5, 2025. Applicant has submitted a planned development and site plan application of a townhouse development and associated site improvements having a total of ten (10) dwelling units in three buildings on 1.57 acres along Brown Avenue.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a business meeting:

SP2025-012 & CU2025-011: 725 Gold Street

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, June 12 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.