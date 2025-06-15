June 18 Planning Board: Meeting Wednesday since City Hall is closed on Juneteenth

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Board will meet on Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. and the following applications are on the agenda for a limited public hearing. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.
PDSP2025-002: 1895 South Willow Street, General Business Zoning District, Ward 8
Continuation of a public hearing from June 5, 2025. Applicant has submitted a planned development and site plan application for a 1,815 SF coffee shop with limited indoor seating, 22 new parking spaces, and a drive-thru lane, on a lease lot adjacent to the newly approved Service Credit Union.
PDSP2025-005: 505 Brown Avenue, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 9
Continuation of a public hearing from June 5, 2025. Applicant has submitted a planned development and site plan application of a townhouse development and associated site improvements having a total of ten (10) dwelling units in three buildings on 1.57 acres along Brown Avenue.
PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING
The following applications will be discussed during a business meeting:
- SP2025-012 & CU2025-011: 725 Gold Street
- PDSP2025-002: 1895 South Willow Street
- SP2025-014: 440 Hanover Street
- SP2025-015: 175 Lincoln Street
- PDSP2025-003: 89 Sagamore Street
- PDSP2025-005: 505 Brown Avenue
- CU2025-014: 206 Ash Street
ZONING BOARD UPDATES
The Zoning Board met on Thursday, June 12 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.
- ZBA2025-011: 1308 Elm Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-041: 102 Thorp Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-044: 82 Katinka Drive, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-045: 443 Lake Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-053: 560 Megan Drive, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-054: 77 Amherst Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-055: 994 Somerville Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-056: 365 Megan Drive, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-057: 144 Calef Road, Tabled.
- ZBA2025-058: 136 & 152 Oakdale Avenue, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-059: 67 Murphy Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-060: 35 Kalisz Lane, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-061: 1020 Hanover Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-063: 153 Beech Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-065: 275 Jewett Street, 1012 Hayward Street, and 1015 Merrill Street, Tabled.
- ZBA2025-066: South Mammoth Road, Map 802, Lot 01, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-067: 516 Elm Street, Postponed.
- ZBA2025-068: 785 Coral Avenue, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-071: 431 East High Street, Variance granted.