June 20-22: Majestic Theatre presents the comedy ‘George Washington Slept Here’ 

Cast members Deb Curtis, Lisa Colburn., Cody Goodwin, Joshua Sanborn rehearse for “George Washington Slept Here.” Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for “George Washington Slept Here” on Friday June 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 22 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

About the show:

By Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman

The story chronicles the trials and tribulations of Newton Fuller who craves—and gets— “a little place in the country to call his own.” Newton and his wife, Annabell, and their daughter, Madge, are hypnotized into taking over one of those windowless, waterless, almost roofless houses that dot the countryside. The ensuing troubles may be summed up by a search for water, a quarrel with a neighbor who owns not only the brook but the very road that leads from the highway to the house, the attempted elopement of the daughter with a summer-theatre actor, and the usual invasion of the weekend guests, including a prodigal uncle who is assumed to be rich but turns out to be just another bankrupt. It is discovered that the neighbor really doesn’t own Newton’s roadway, and that Newton’s wife, who began by showing disgust over her husband’s idiocy in wanting to live in the country, decides that he was right all along.

George Washington Slept Here is directed by Joe Pelonzi, assisted by Aimee Baker and starring: Ally Bordeleau, Lisa Colburn, Deb Curtis, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Jules DeLore, Desmond Eaton, Larissa Gault, Cody Goodwin, Alex Jozitis, Alex Lemay, Mike McKinnon, Jai Molligi, Ilana Peet, Eric Petit, Josh Sanborn, Marinda Weaver