June 24: Downtown meeting to talk about pedestrian/accessibility concerns

The city hopes to improve sidewalks downtown, beginning with the critical Hanover Street area, with help from a $1.8 million federal grant. Aside from trip hazards, bring your pedestrian concerns to the June 24 downtown meeting at The Rex. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Get yourself over to the Rex Theatre on June 24 for a community meeting during which you can learn more about – and speak up on – the matter of downtown walkability and pedestrian/accessibility improvements.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

The Rex Theatre is located at 23 Amherst St. Parking is available on the street or at the Victory Parking Garage.



This meeting is focused on gathering community feedback for pedestrian improvements in the downtown area bounded by Elm, Concord, Chestnut and Manchester streets. The City is looking to improve accessibility and walkability, reduce conflicts with traffic, and create a safer, more welcoming environment for pedestrians.



Community members including local residents are encouraged to participate.



Can’t Join Us? Direct comments or questions to Nichole Davis at [email protected]