MANCHESTER, NH – A community meeting is set for June 24 at 6 p.m. at The Rex Theatre. Focus of the meeting will be to gather community feedback for pedestrian improvements in the downtown area bounded by Elm, Concord, Chestnut, and Manchester streets.

The City is looking to improve accessibility and walkability, reduce conflicts with traffic, and create a safer, more welcoming environment for pedestrians. Community members including local residents are encouraged to participate.