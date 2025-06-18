June 25: NH Oral Health Coalition hosting policy mini-summit via Zoom

ZOOM event will provide an update and conversation on challenges to critical oral health policies and programs in Medicaid and on Community Water Fluoridation.

CONCORD, NH – To support local health leaders, providers, public health advocates, and others, the New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition is hosting a special ZOOM meeting on Wednesday, June 25 at 9 a.m. Featuring insights from state and national experts, the online forum will provide key updates on the Medicaid landscape (NH and national perspective), NH Smiles (the state’s Medicaid adult dental benefit), community water fluoridation, and other emerging issues.

“The change of pace in today’s policy environment can be dizzying,” said Gail Brown, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition. “The goal of our event is to provide real time updates and information, as well as the opportunity to ask questions.”

NH Oral Health Coalition: Policy Mini-Summit

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 9:00 AM

Via ZOOM

Presenters to include:

Tom Raffio, President and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental

Steve Ahnen, President, NH Hospital Association

Dr. Jay Maillet NH Dental Director for DentaQuest

Melissa Burroughs, Senior Director of Public Policy for the CareQuest Institute on Oral Health.

Dr Johnny Johnson, Pediatric Dentist and President of the American Fluoridation Society.

Laural Dillon, Director of Strategic Planning, Solvere Health

Amanda Washburn, Dental Hygienist, Cheshire Smiles

Dr. Kelly Perry, Dental Director, Mid-State Health Center

The event is free and open to the community, but pre-registration is required. Please contact Ms. Brown at [email protected] to sign up and receive a link to the meeting.

About the New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition

The Coalition’s mission is to advance and promote oral health for the people of New Hampshire, and we continuously look for opportunities to engage and educate stakeholders on the link between oral health and overall health. It is the vision of the Coalition that through improved oral health, the people of New Hampshire will have enhanced quality of life and opportunity.

Learn more at: https://nhoralhealth.org/